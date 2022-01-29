Omaha 69, UMKC 68

UMKC (12-9)

Lamar 6-16 2-5 15, Gilyard 5-11 5-5 17, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Kopp 2-6 0-1 4, Nesbitt 5-12 1-2 11, Allen 2-2 2-4 6, Chapman 1-3 0-0 2, Boser 3-3 0-0 9, Martin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 10-17 68.

OMAHA (4-18)

Arop 2-5 0-2 4, Fidler 12-16 0-1 25, Brougham 6-7 0-0 13, Lemetti 2-6 2-2 7, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Hughes 4-8 0-4 8, Ferrarini 2-6 2-2 8, Luedtke 0-3 0-0 0, D.Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Roe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 4-11 69.

Halftime_UMKC 33-25. 3-Point Goals_UMKC 6-20 (Boser 3-3, Gilyard 2-6, Lamar 1-4, Chapman 0-1, Martin 0-1, Nesbitt 0-2, Kopp 0-3), Omaha 5-17 (Ferrarini 2-6, Brougham 1-1, Fidler 1-2, Lemetti 1-5, Luedtke 0-3). Rebounds_UMKC 27 (Lamar 10), Omaha 33 (Arop 8). Assists_UMKC 7 (Lamar, Gilyard 2), Omaha 13 (Lemetti 7). Total Fouls_UMKC 17, Omaha 17. A_1,957 (7,500).

