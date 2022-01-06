Omaha 98, North Dakota 82

NORTH DAKOTA (4-11)

Sueker 2-7 2-2 6, Tsartsidze 5-8 3-5 13, Bruns 3-12 1-2 8, Norman 6-13 5-5 20, Panoam 3-6 0-0 6, Danielson 3-4 2-2 10, Igbanugo 5-11 0-3 11, Matthews 3-5 2-3 8, Grant 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 15-22 82.

OMAHA (3-12)

Arop 2-5 0-0 4, Fidler 7-9 0-0 16, Brougham 3-4 1-2 7, Lemetti 6-12 0-0 15, Smith 5-13 0-0 12, Luedtke 4-5 2-2 13, Ferrarini 4-6 3-3 11, Hughes 4-8 6-8 14, Evans 2-3 0-0 4, Roe 0-2 0-0 0, Frickenstein 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-69 12-15 98.

Halftime_Omaha 52-40. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 7-23 (Norman 3-7, Danielson 2-3, Igbanugo 1-2, Bruns 1-6, Panoam 0-1, Grant 0-2, Sueker 0-2), Omaha 10-21 (Luedtke 3-4, Lemetti 3-8, Fidler 2-2, Smith 2-4, Evans 0-1, Ferrarini 0-2). Fouled Out_Hughes. Rebounds_North Dakota 39 (Danielson 7), Omaha 36 (Hughes 7). Assists_North Dakota 7 (Sueker, Norman 2), Omaha 16 (Smith 7). Total Fouls_North Dakota 16, Omaha 20. A_1,003 (7,500).

