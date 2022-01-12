Oquendo leads Georgia against Mississippi State after 22-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (5-10, 0-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-4, 1-1 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -15; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Kario Oquendo scored 22 points in Georgia’s 92-77 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have gone 8-1 in home games. Mississippi State scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 0-2 against SEC opponents. Georgia has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Georgia Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Iverson Molinar is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Garrison Brooks is averaging 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Noah Baumann is shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Georgia Bulldogs, while averaging 8.2 points. Oquendo is shooting 49.5% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mississippi State Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Georgia Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

