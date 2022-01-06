Oral Roberts 81, St. Thomas (MN) 66

ORAL ROBERTS (10-6)

Lacis 2-5 0-0 6, Weaver 1-4 0-0 3, Abmas 11-22 10-11 38, Jurgens 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 2-4 0-0 5, McBride 4-11 3-4 11, Phipps 2-5 4-4 9, Lufile 3-3 1-3 7, Herron 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 18-22 81.

ST. THOMAS (MN) (8-8)

Bjorklund 10-17 1-1 21, Hedstrom 2-9 2-2 7, Lindberg 1-7 0-0 3, Miller 5-14 0-0 11, Nelson 6-15 2-5 17, Cunningham 2-4 0-0 5, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Nau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 5-8 66.

Halftime_Oral Roberts 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 11-34 (Abmas 6-16, Lacis 2-5, Phipps 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Weaver 1-4, Herron 0-1, Jurgens 0-1, McBride 0-3), St. Thomas (MN) 7-34 (Nelson 3-8, Cunningham 1-3, Hedstrom 1-7, Lindberg 1-7, Miller 1-9). Rebounds_Oral Roberts 44 (Lufile 10), St. Thomas (MN) 24 (Nelson 6). Assists_Oral Roberts 9 (Abmas 4), St. Thomas (MN) 8 (Bjorklund 3). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 13, St. Thomas (MN) 17. A_1,241 (1,800).

