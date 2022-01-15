Oral Roberts 84, UMKC 72

ORAL ROBERTS (12-6)

Lacis 1-5 0-0 3, Weaver 4-8 1-2 10, Abmas 6-16 8-8 26, Jurgens 0-1 1-4 1, Thompson 5-12 2-2 15, McBride 4-7 1-4 11, Phipps 4-6 2-2 14, Lufile 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 26-57 15-22 84.

UMKC (8-7)

Allen 2-6 3-4 7, Gilyard 7-18 2-2 18, Johnson 2-3 1-2 6, Kopp 0-0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 7-12 5-5 19, Lamar 7-19 0-4 15, Boser 1-1 2-2 5, Martin 0-1 2-2 2, Chapman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 15-21 72.

Halftime_Oral Roberts 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 17-34 (Abmas 6-12, Phipps 4-5, Thompson 3-7, McBride 2-4, Lacis 1-3, Weaver 1-3), UMKC 5-15 (Gilyard 2-7, Boser 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Lamar 1-5, Nesbitt 0-1). Rebounds_Oral Roberts 38 (Lufile 10), UMKC 25 (Nesbitt, Lamar 9). Assists_Oral Roberts 15 (Thompson 6), UMKC 14 (Gilyard 5). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 16, UMKC 19. A_766 (7,300).

