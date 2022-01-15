Oregon 68, No. 7 Arizona 66, OT

ARIZONA (12-2)

Reese 4-13 0-0 10, Thomas 3-7 0-0 8, Ware 1-3 0-0 2, Pellington 5-11 4-8 14, Yeaney 5-12 1-2 14, Copeland 2-3 0-0 4, Love 4-8 0-0 8, Chavez 0-1 0-0 0, Pueyo 2-2 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-60 5-10 66

OREGON (9-5)

Sabally 5-11 10-14 20, Paopao 8-14 6-6 24, Parrish 1-5 0-0 2, Rogers 2-11 2-2 6, Scherr 0-3 0-0 0, Prince 6-10 4-4 16, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Hurst 0-0 0-0 0, Kyei 0-0 0-0 0, Pinto 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 22-26 68

Arizona 17 21 16 5 7 — 66 Oregon 15 12 14 18 9 — 68

3-Point Goals_Arizona 9-20 (Reese 2-4, Thomas 2-4, Ware 0-1, Pellington 0-1, Yeaney 3-5, Love 0-2, Chavez 0-1, Pueyo 2-2), Oregon 2-11 (Paopao 2-5, Parrish 0-3, Rogers 0-1, Scherr 0-1, Prince 0-1). Assists_Arizona 14 (Yeaney 3), Oregon 9 (Paopao 3). Fouled Out_Arizona Ware, Copeland. Rebounds_Arizona 35 (Copeland 3-4), Oregon 34 (Sabally 5-13). Total Fouls_Arizona 23, Oregon 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,944.

