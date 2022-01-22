Oregon 68, Washington 61

OREGON (11-5)
Sabally 8-13 4-5 20, Paopao 2-9 2-2 7, Parrish 1-3 0-0 3, Rogers 8-16 4-6 23, Scherr 1-3 0-0 2, Prince 0-6 0-0 0, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Hurst 1-5 2-2 5, Kyei 2-2 0-0 4, Pinto 2-2 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-61 12-15 68
WASHINGTON (5-6)
Schwartz 7-11 1-2 18, Van Dyke 2-13 0-0 4, Mulkey 6-7 2-3 14, Oliver 0-2 3-6 3, Peterson 4-10 6-6 15, Watkins 2-4 0-0 4, Noble 1-3 0-0 3, Whitfield 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-50 12-17 61
|Oregon
|19
|15
|17
|17
|—
|68
|Washington
|15
|15
|17
|14
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Oregon 6-22 (Paopao 1-4, Parrish 1-3, Rogers 3-9, Scherr 0-2, Hurst 1-4), Washington 5-15 (Schwartz 3-3, Van Dyke 0-4, Mulkey 0-1, Oliver 0-1, Peterson 1-5, Noble 1-1). Assists_Oregon 12 (Sabally 4, Paopao 4), Washington 14 (Schwartz 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 32 (Sabally 7, Scherr 7), Washington 34 (Oliver 6, Peterson 6). Total Fouls_Oregon 18, Washington 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,832.
