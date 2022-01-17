Oregon 72, No. 9 UConn 59

UCONN (9-4)

Juhasz 2-6 1-2 5, Nelson-Ododa 7-9 3-4 17, Ducharme 10-21 1-1 22, Muhl 1-7 0-0 3, Westbrook 3-10 1-2 8, Edwards 1-4 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-57 8-11 59

OREGON (10-5)

Sabally 3-4 0-0 7, Paopao 7-17 4-4 22, Parrish 1-4 0-0 3, Rogers 3-10 1-1 7, Scherr 2-5 0-0 5, Prince 6-9 2-3 14, Watson 2-4 0-2 4, Hurst 2-5 0-0 6, Bigby 0-0 0-0 0, Kyei 0-0 2-2 2, Pinto 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-59 9-12 72

UConn 14 10 17 18 — 59 Oregon 15 24 23 10 — 72

3-Point Goals_UConn 3-18 (Juhasz 0-1, Ducharme 1-8, Muhl 1-4, Westbrook 1-5), Oregon 9-24 (Sabally 1-1, Paopao 4-9, Parrish 1-3, Rogers 0-5, Scherr 1-2, Hurst 2-4). Assists_UConn 15 (Nelson-Ododa 6), Oregon 16 (Rogers 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UConn 36 (Nelson-Ododa 3-8), Oregon 34 (Watson 3-6). Total Fouls_UConn 12, Oregon 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,439.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.