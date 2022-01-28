Oregon hosts Oregon State following Guerrier’s 22-point game

Oregon State Beavers (3-14, 1-6 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (12-7, 5-3 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts the Oregon State Beavers after Quincy Guerrier scored 22 points in Oregon’s 82-78 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Ducks are 8-3 in home games. Oregon averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Beavers are 1-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State is 3-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Ducks won the last meeting 78-76 on Jan. 11. Jacob Young scored 16 points points to help lead the Ducks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Ducks. Young is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Jarod Lucas is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Beavers. Dexter Akanno is averaging 0.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Beavers: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

