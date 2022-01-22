Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oregon hosts Washington following Brown’s 27-point game

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 3:22 am
1 min read
      

Washington Huskies (9-8, 4-2 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (11-6, 4-2 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Oregon Ducks after Terrell Brown Jr. scored 27 points in Washington’s 82-72 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks are 7-2 in home games. Oregon has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Huskies are 4-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington is eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Brown averaging 12.0.

The Ducks and Huskies square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. De’Vion Harmon is shooting 44.6% and averaging 7.4 points over the past 10 games for Oregon.

Brown is averaging 21.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|21 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
1|21 Virtualized Data Center-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey