Oregon rallies from 17 down for OT win over No. 7 Arizona

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Endyia Rogers made a jump shot with 0.4 seconds left to lift Oregon to a 68-66 overtime win over No. 7 Arizona on Saturday.

The Ducks (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit with help from Te-Hina Paopao, who scored 24, as well as Nyara Sabally’s 20 points and 13 rebounds and Sedona Prince’s 16 points.

Shaina Pellington and Bendu Yeaney each scored 14 points to pace Arizona (12-2, 2-2), while Cate Reese scored 10.

It was Arizona’s second loss in three games after winning their first 11.

NO. 9 IOWA STATE 74, OKLAHOMA 60

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 23 points and Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma.

Morgan Kane had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Emily Ryan scored 13 points, and Ashley Joens added 12 points for Iowa State (16-1, 5-0 Big 12), which won its ninth straight and remained the only undefeated team in league play.

The Cyclones won both games in their first week as a top-10 team since 2002.

Taylen Collins scored a career-high 21 points and Macie James added 14 for Oklahoma State (6-8, 1-4). Lauren Fields, who came in averaging 16.8 points for the Cowgirls, scored 10 on 4-for-15 shooting.

NO. 10 UCONN 78, XAVIER 41

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Caroline Ducharme scored 20 points, Christyn Williams added 19 and UConn routed Xavier to win its 165th straight conference game.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa also filled up the stat sheet for UConn (9-3, 4-0 Big East), scoring 11 points, blocking eight shots, pulling down six rebounds and grabbing a career-high five steals. Little-used Piath Gabrial chipped in with a career-high nine points for the Huskies, who have now won three straight since coming off a 21-day COVID-19-related pause.

Aanaya Harris had 12 points and Miikayla Hayes added 10 for Xavier (6-9, 1-5), which hit just 17 of its 64 shots (27%).

NO. 18 BYU 77, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 37

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 19 points and had five rebounds, five assists and five steals in BYU’s easy victory over Loyola Marymount.

It was the fifth straight win for the Cougars (14-1, 4-0 West Coast Conference), who got 14 points apiece from Lauren Gustin and Paisley Harding. BYU also held a second straight conference rival to less than 40 points to win by at least 40.

No player scored more than six points for the Lions (5-8, 0-3).

NO. 23 OKLAHOMA 100, TCU 71

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds in Oklahoma’s big win over TCU.

The Sooners (15-2, 4-1 Big 12 Conference) made 11 of 25 3-pointers and shot 54% overall for their best start in league play in six years.

Skylar Vann had 20 points of Oklahoma, which was two short of the career-high she had in Wednesday’s win over No. 14 Baylor. Navaeh Tot and Liza Scott both scored career-high 16 points.

Tavy Diggs scored 16 points and Lauren Heard 15 for the Horned Frogs (5-8, 1-3).

TEXAS TECH 64, NO. 25 KANSAS STATE 45

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 23 points, Bryn Gerlich added a career-high 16 and Texas Tech beat Kansas State.

Gerlich and Gray combined for 17 points in the first quarter — Gerlich hit three 3-pointers — and the Red Raiders opened a 23-7 lead. K-State managed to close the gap to 53-43 after three quarters but then went ice cold, making just 1 of 17 shots and ending the game on an 0 for 12 drought over the last 5 1/2 minutes.

Khadija Faye added 11 points for Texas Tech (9-7, 2-3). Serena Sundell and Ayoka Lee both scored 12 points for the Wildcats (13-4, 3-2).

