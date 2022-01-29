Oregon St. 63, Southern Cal 61, OT

SOUTHERN CAL (9-8)

Jenkins 5-15 2-2 12, Sanders 3-11 0-0 7, Akunwafo 2-5 0-0 4, Caldwell 1-10 0-0 2, Perkins 2-4 0-0 5, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Miura 4-12 0-1 10, White 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 7-11 3-4 17, Totals 26-71 5-7 61

OREGON ST. (10-5)

Brown 4-12 3-4 11, Corosdale 2-6 2-2 6, Adams 1-7 0-0 2, Kampschroeder 0-4 0-0 0, von Oelhoffen 10-21 6-6 31, Mack 1-7 0-0 2, Mitrovic 0-3 1-2 1, Codding 1-3 0-0 3, Mannen 0-1 0-0 0, Marotte 3-6 0-0 7, Totals 22-70 12-14 63

Southern Cal 22 8 12 13 6 — 61 Oregon St. 18 6 12 19 8 — 63

3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 4-18 (Sanders 1-4, Caldwell 0-4, Perkins 1-3, Miura 2-7), Oregon St. 7-28 (Brown 0-1, Corosdale 0-2, Adams 0-3, Kampschroeder 0-3, von Oelhoffen 5-10, Mack 0-2, Codding 1-3, Mannen 0-1, Marotte 1-3). Assists_Southern Cal 16 (Caldwell 5), Oregon St. 10 (von Oelhoffen 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern Cal 46 (Jenkins 14), Oregon St. 47 (Brown 8, Corosdale 8). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 17, Oregon St. 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,336.

