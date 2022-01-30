Oregon St. 72, UCLA 58

UCLA (9-6)

Thomas 6-16 0-0 12, Chou 4-17 2-2 13, Horvat 4-8 1-3 10, Onu 5-13 0-0 13, Owens 1-7 0-0 2, Anstey 3-6 2-4 8, Masikewich 0-5 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-72 5-9 58

OREGON ST. (11-5)

Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Corosdale 5-9 5-5 18, Adams 1-3 0-0 2, Kampschroeder 1-2 0-0 3, von Oelhoffen 6-12 5-5 21, Mack 5-6 5-5 15, Mitrovic 2-6 3-5 7, Codding 0-2 0-0 0, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Marotte 2-7 0-0 4, Totals 23-52 18-20 72

UCLA 11 11 15 21 — 58 Oregon St. 15 17 12 28 — 72

3-Point Goals_UCLA 7-22 (Thomas 0-2, Chou 3-9, Horvat 1-2, Onu 3-6, Masikewich 0-3), Oregon St. 8-19 (Corosdale 3-5, Adams 0-1, Kampschroeder 1-2, von Oelhoffen 4-6, Mack 0-1, Codding 0-2, Marotte 0-2). Assists_UCLA 15 (Thomas 4), Oregon St. 18 (von Oelhoffen 6). Fouled Out_UCLA Anstey. Rebounds_UCLA 40 (Onu 7), Oregon St. 39 (Mitrovic 10). Total Fouls_UCLA 23, Oregon St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,341.

