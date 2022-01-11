Ortiz lifts North Alabama over E. Kentucky 76-75

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz had 20 points as North Alabama edged past Eastern Kentucky 76-75 on Tuesday night.

Damian Forrest had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for North Alabama (8-8, 1-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. C.J. Brim added six rebounds.

Jomaru Brown and Russhard Cruickshank each scored 14 points for the Colonels (8-9, 0-3). Curt Lewis scored 12.

Jannson Williams was held to six points. The Colonels’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 12 points per game, he failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 6).

Devontae Blanton, who was second on the Colonels in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, finished 1 for 5 shooting.

