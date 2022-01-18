Ovechkin scores 27th, Capitals beat Jets 4-3 in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his league-leading 27th goal of the season, Tom Wilson scored in overtime and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 Tuesday night.

Wilson’s goal 26 seconds into the 3-on-3 OT gave the Capitals their first victory in that situation this season. They lost their previous seven games decided after regulation but before a shootout.

Washington needed overtime after Pierre-Luc Dubois tied it with 1:05 left. Vitek Vanecek stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced, rebounding from allowing two goals in the opening minutes.

Ovechkin beat Connor Hellebuyck, who made 27 saves. It was Ovechkin’s 757th goal was also his 1,375th point, putting him ahead of Mike Modano for 24th on the career scoring list.

HURRICANES 7, BRUINS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice during Carolina’s five-goal first period, Jaccob Slavin added a goal and two assists after a two-game absence, and the Hurricanes snapped Boston’s five-game winning streak.

Teuvo Teravainen, Seth Jarvis, Derek Stepan and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won two straight and seven of nine. They earned the win playing in their first road game in 17 days because of COVID-19 postponements.

Frederik Andersen had 31 saves for Carolina.

The Hurricanes’ early barrage caused the Bruins to pull goaltender Tuukka Rask in favor of Linus Ullmark after Rask allowed five goals on 12 shots in the first period. It marked the first time Boston had allowed five goals in the opening period since March 3, 2008, at Washington.

ISLANDERS 4, FLYERS 3, SO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oliver Wahlstrom scored in the ninth round of a shootout and New York sent Philadelphia to its ninth straight loss.

The shootout went on and on until Wahlstrom finally got one past Carter Hart to help the Islanders beat the Flyers for the second straight night.

Casey Cizikas tied it for New York with 4:28 left in regulation. Robin Salo and Josh Bailey also scored.

Claude Giroux snapped a tie with his 12th goal early in the third period for the Flyers. Travis Konecny and James van Riemsdyk also scored.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 31 shots for New York, and Hart had 28 saves.

SABRES 3, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Michael Houser made 43 saves in his season debut and Buffalo beat Ottawa.

Houser became the sixth goalie to start a game for Buffalo this season. Mark Jankowski, Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres.

Drake Batherson had the lone goal for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg stopped 30 shots.

Ottawa’s first home game since Dec. 11 was played without fans because of COVID-19 regulations.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.