Overton scores 21 to carry Weber St. past Idaho St. 95-63

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jamison Overton tied his season high with 21 points as Weber State rolled past Idaho State 95-63 on Thursday night.

Koby McEwen had 13 points and six rebounds for Weber State (13-5, 6-1 Big Sky Conference). Dillon Jones added 13 points. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 12 points.

Weber State scored 48 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Liam Sorensen had 16 points for the Bengals (3-13, 1-6). Emmit Taylor III added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.