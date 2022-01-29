Pacific 76, BYU 73

BYU (17-6)

Lohner 3-10 1-3 7, Traore 1-4 1-2 3, Barcello 5-14 5-5 19, Knell 2-7 0-0 6, Lucas 3-5 7-8 13, Knight 1-3 2-2 4, George 6-11 0-0 13, Ally Atiki 4-4 0-0 8, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 16-20 73.

PACIFIC (6-13)

Anderson 3-10 8-8 15, Bailey 4-14 5-8 15, Blake 9-16 1-1 20, Crockrell 1-7 1-5 4, Wilson-Rouse 2-3 4-4 9, J.Brown 3-5 0-0 9, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Freeman 1-2 0-0 2, Byers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 19-26 76.

Halftime_Pacific 33-28. 3-Point Goals_BYU 7-22 (Barcello 4-9, Knell 2-5, George 1-5, Knight 0-1, Lohner 0-2), Pacific 9-22 (J.Brown 3-5, Bailey 2-7, Crockrell 1-1, Wilson-Rouse 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Blake 1-3, Bell 0-1). Rebounds_BYU 36 (Traore 7), Pacific 35 (Bailey 11). Assists_BYU 9 (Barcello, Knight 2), Pacific 17 (Anderson 7). Total Fouls_BYU 19, Pacific 16. A_2,521 (6,150).

