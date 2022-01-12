Pacific (CA) hosts Santa Clara after Williams’ 20-point performance

Santa Clara Broncos (10-5) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-10, 0-1 WCC)

Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacific (CA) -6; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits the Pacific (CA) Tigers after Jalen Williams scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 79-57 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Tigers are 4-3 on their home court. Pacific (CA) ranks sixth in the WCC with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Pierre Crockrell II averaging 1.7.

The Broncos are 1-2 on the road. Santa Clara has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers and Broncos face off Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alphonso Anderson is averaging 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Jordan Bell is averaging 5.8 points over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

Williams is shooting 52.2% and averaging 18.8 points for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.