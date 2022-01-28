On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Panthers hire Tabor as new special teams coordinator

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 9:06 am
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have hired Chris Tabor from the Chicago Bears to be their new special teams coordinator.

Tabor replaces Chase Blackburn, who was fired after Carolina finished 5-12 this season.

Tabor has 14 years of NFL experience, including the last four seasons as the Bears special teams coordinator. Before that he served seven seasons as the Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator.

Chicago ranked in the top 10 of NFL writer Rick Gosselin’s special teams rankings the last two seasons. The Panthers ranked 28th in Gosselin’s special teams rankings last year.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 6th Annual Military Additive...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement