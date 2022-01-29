Papas leads Monmouth against Niagara after 22-point outing

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-11, 3-7 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (13-6, 5-3 MAAC)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Niagara Purple Eagles after George Papas scored 22 points in Monmouth’s 72-67 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Hawks are 5-2 on their home court. Monmouth is second in the MAAC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Papas averaging 5.7.

The Purple Eagles have gone 3-7 against MAAC opponents. Niagara leads the MAAC shooting 35.7% from deep. Greg Kuakumensah paces the Purple Eagles shooting 63.6% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Hawks won the last matchup 57-49 on Dec. 4. Papas scored 14 points points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Papas is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Hawks. Walker Miller is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Marcus Hammond is averaging 17.3 points for the Purple Eagles. Jordan Cintron is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

