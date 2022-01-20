Trending:
Papas scores 16 to carry Monmouth past Fairfield 61-58

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 9:56 pm
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — George Papas had 16 points as Monmouth narrowly beat Fairfield 61-58 on Thursday night.

Myles Ruth made two free throws with 19 seconds left for a three-point lead.

Walker Miller had 11 points for Monmouth (11-6, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 10 points.

Jake Wojcik had 15 points for the Stags (8-10, 2-5), who have now lost seven games in a row. Jesus Cruz added 14 points and Taj Benning had 13 points.

