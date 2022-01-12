Pearson leads Western Illinois against North Dakota after 21-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-6, 1-3 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-13, 0-4 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -9; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Tamell Pearson scored 21 points in Western Illinois’ 87-86 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 3-4 on their home court. North Dakota has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Leathernecks are 1-3 in conference games. Western Illinois is seventh in the Summit with 11.6 assists per game led by Trenton Massner averaging 3.8.

The Fightin’ Hawks and Leathernecks face off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Bruns is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Tsotne Tsartsidze is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Will Carius is averaging 16.7 points for the Leathernecks. Massner is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

