Pellington helps No. 8 Arizona beat UCLA 74-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 12 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and Sam Thomas added 19 points to lead No. 8 Arizona to a 74-63 victory over UCLA on Wednesday.

Arizona (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) has won four of its last five games and ended the Bruins’ four-game win streak.

The Bruins (9-5, 4-2) were led by IImar’I Thomas who had 14 points. Natalie Chou added 13 and Charisma Osborne 12.

Arizona tied the game on Thomas’ 3-pointer, and Cat Reese made a pair of free throws to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game at 44-42 with 5:05 left in the third quarter. Thomas then hit another 3-pointer from the left wing to give Arizona a five-point lead and UCLA called a timeout.

Then Pellington took over in the fourth.

The Wildcats have the top-scoring defensive in the Pac-12 and forced UCLA into 15 turnovers.

Arizona started the game cold and missed its first nine shots and was 16.7 percent from the field in the first quarter. The Wildcats also turned the ball over twice via offensive fouls in the first quarter, and those charges were taken by Dominique Onu and Izzy Anstey.

Reese, Arizona’s leading scorer, was subbed out of the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury in the first quarter but returned in the same quarter and finished with 12 points.

Dominique Onu made a 3-pointer to extend UCLA’s game-opening run to 10-0.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats experienced plenty of adversity in the first quarter as they were cold from the field but got back in the game with Reese inside, good shots from outside and order was restored.

UCLA: The Bruins had put together a nice four-game win streak and took the lead in the fourth quarter, so there was plenty of bright spots but much to learn about the Wildcats second-half surge.

UP NEXT:

Arizona: Plays Sunday at No. 2 Stanford, making for a rematch of last season’s NCAA championship game.

UCLA: Plays Friday at No. 19 Oregon, the third of four road games this month.

