Pember leads UNC Asheville against Radford after 20-point showing

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-8, 2-3 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (6-11, 2-3 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the Radford Highlanders after Drew Pember scored 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 73-71 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Highlanders are 5-2 on their home court. Radford ranks seventh in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-3 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is 5-5 against opponents over .500.

The Highlanders and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashun Williams is averaging 8.8 points for the Highlanders. Bryan Hart is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Tajion Jones averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Pember is shooting 55.0% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

