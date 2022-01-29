Pember, UNC Asheville Bulldogs to visit Harrison, Presbyterian Blue Hose

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-9, 3-4 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-12, 1-5 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -1.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drew Pember and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs take on Rayshon Harrison and the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Saturday.

The Blue Hose are 5-4 in home games. Presbyterian ranks sixth in the Big South in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Winston Hill leads the Blue Hose with 6.5 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Hose and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Reddish is averaging 8.8 points for the Blue Hose. Harrison is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Pember is averaging 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

