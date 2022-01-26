Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Penguins sign veteran F Jeff Carter to 2-year extension

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 5:35 pm
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter still has plenty of hockey in front of him.

The veteran Pittsburgh Penguins forward agreed to a two-year contract extension with the team on Wednesday that runs through the 2023-24 season. The deal carries an average annual value of $3.125 million.

The 37-year-old Carter, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings, has flourished since arriving at the trade deadline last spring. He scored nine goals in 14 games following his acquisition and doesn’t appear to be slowing down in his 17th season.

Carter is one of seven active players with 400 career goals. He has 12 goals and 14 assists in 36 games this season for the Penguins, who have won 17 of 19 to move into second place in the heated Metropolitan Division at the season’s midway point.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The two-time All-Star indicated recently he planned to play through the end of his old deal, which expired at the end of this season.

The Penguins play Thursday night against Seattle.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force loads ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine