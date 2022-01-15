Penn 78, Dartmouth 68

DARTMOUTH (4-10)

Adelekun 1-1 0-0 2, Rai 4-10 2-4 11, Wade 2-5 3-4 7, Barry 5-11 4-4 16, Samuels 0-4 5-6 5, Cornish 3-7 0-0 7, Robinson 2-4 1-1 6, Krystowiak 4-4 0-0 9, W.Slajchert 1-1 0-0 3, Myrthil 1-1 0-0 2, Ogbu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 15-19 68.

PENN (6-11)

Moshkovitz 3-8 0-1 6, Martz 5-6 0-0 13, Dingle 4-11 3-3 11, Smith 4-8 4-4 12, Williams 4-7 4-5 13, C.Slajchert 4-7 2-4 11, Monroe 2-3 4-5 8, Laczkowski 0-1 1-2 1, Charles 1-1 0-0 3, Spinoso 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 18-24 78.

Halftime_Dartmouth 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 7-22 (Barry 2-6, Krystowiak 1-1, W.Slajchert 1-1, Robinson 1-2, Cornish 1-3, Rai 1-4, Wade 0-1, Samuels 0-4), Penn 6-14 (Martz 3-3, Charles 1-1, C.Slajchert 1-1, Williams 1-1, Moshkovitz 0-1, Smith 0-3, Dingle 0-4). Fouled Out_Cornish, Moshkovitz. Rebounds_Dartmouth 27 (Adelekun 10), Penn 23 (Martz 6). Assists_Dartmouth 9 (Rai, Samuels 2), Penn 13 (Smith 5). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 21, Penn 20. A_150 (8,722).

