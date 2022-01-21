Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Penn St. 63, Northwestern 59

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 11:24 pm
< a min read
      

PENN ST. (9-7)

Brigham 4-6 1-1 9, Hagans 2-6 0-0 4, Jekot 1-4 0-0 2, Kapinus 6-11 3-3 15, Marisa 4-18 10-10 20, Camden 3-6 0-0 8, Burke 1-4 0-0 3, Sabel 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 14-14 63

NORTHWESTERN (11-6)

Shaw 2-7 0-2 4, Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Burton 6-12 2-6 16, Daley 2-7 1-1 5, Hartman 4-13 0-0 10, Mott 1-4 0-0 2, Walsh 4-8 2-2 11, Rainey 0-0 0-0 0, Satterwhite 3-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-65 5-11 59

Penn St. 14 14 14 21 63
Northwestern 18 10 13 18 59

3-Point Goals_Penn St. 5-19 (Hagans 0-1, Jekot 0-3, Kapinus 0-1, Marisa 2-6, Camden 2-4, Burke 1-2, Sabel 0-2), Northwestern 8-24 (Brown 1-6, Burton 2-5, Daley 0-1, Hartman 2-4, Walsh 1-3, Satterwhite 2-5). Assists_Penn St. 14 (Jekot 6), Northwestern 19 (Burton 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn St. 43 (Kapinus 8), Northwestern 37 (Shaw 14). Total Fouls_Penn St. 14, Northwestern 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_939.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|21 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
1|21 Virtualized Data Center-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey