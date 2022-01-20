Trending:
Penn St. 63, Northwestern 59

January 20, 2022 10:41 pm
PENN ST. (9-7)

Brigham 4-6 1-1 9, Hagans 2-6 0-0 4, Jekot 1-4 0-0 2, Kapinus 6-11 3-3 15, Marisa 4-18 10-10 20, Camden 3-6 0-0 8, Burke 1-4 0-0 3, Sabel 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 14-14 63

NORTHWESTERN (11-6)

Shaw 2-7 0-2 4, Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Burton 6-12 2-6 16, Daley 2-7 1-1 5, Hartman 4-13 0-0 10, Mott 1-4 0-0 2, Walsh 4-8 2-2 11, Rainey 0-0 0-0 0, Satterwhite 3-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-65 5-11 59

Penn St. 14 14 14 21 63
Northwestern 18 10 13 18 59

3-Point Goals_Penn St. 5-19 (Hagans 0-1, Jekot 0-3, Kapinus 0-1, Marisa 2-6, Camden 2-4, Burke 1-2, Sabel 0-2), Northwestern 8-24 (Brown 1-6, Burton 2-5, Daley 0-1, Hartman 2-4, Walsh 1-3, Satterwhite 2-5). Assists_Penn St. 14 (Jekot 6), Northwestern 19 (Burton 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn St. 43 (Brigham 3-5), Northwestern 37 (Shaw 5-14). Total Fouls_Penn St. 14, Northwestern 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_939.

