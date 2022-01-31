Penn St. 90, Iowa 86, 2OT

IOWA (14-6)

P.McCaffery 6-13 1-2 16, Ke.Murray 6-18 7-10 21, Rebraca 4-5 3-3 11, Bohannon 0-7 2-2 2, Toussaint 0-4 0-0 0, Ulis 0-7 7-8 7, Kr.Murray 3-7 1-3 8, C.McCaffery 4-8 0-0 12, Perkins 2-4 0-0 4, Sandfort 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 27-77 21-28 86.

PENN ST. (8-9)

Harrar 6-10 7-11 19, Lundy 7-12 1-1 17, Dread 3-10 4-4 12, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Pickett 5-16 1-1 13, Sessoms 4-12 1-2 9, Lee 6-7 4-5 16, Cornwall 0-2 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-74 18-24 90.

Halftime_Iowa 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 11-31 (C.McCaffery 4-7, P.McCaffery 3-6, Ke.Murray 2-7, Kr.Murray 1-3, Sandfort 1-3, Toussaint 0-1, Bohannon 0-4), Penn St. 6-27 (Lundy 2-5, Dread 2-7, Pickett 2-9, Johnson 0-1, Sessoms 0-1, Cornwall 0-2, Dorsey 0-2). Fouled Out_Kr.Murray. Rebounds_Iowa 41 (P.McCaffery 7), Penn St. 53 (Lundy 11). Assists_Iowa 16 (Bohannon, Ulis 5), Penn St. 12 (Dread 3). Total Fouls_Iowa 22, Penn St. 23.

