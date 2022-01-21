Trending:
Pennsylvania hosts Yale following Swain’s 22-point game

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:02 am
Yale Bulldogs (8-8, 2-0 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-12, 3-2 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits the Pennsylvania Quakers after Azar Swain scored 22 points in Yale’s 66-63 victory over the Brown Bears.

The Quakers have gone 4-2 at home. Pennsylvania has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in Ivy League play. Yale is second in the Ivy League with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by EJ Jarvis averaging 1.9.

The Quakers and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Dingle averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Max Martz is shooting 45.4% and averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Swain is averaging 19.1 points for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

