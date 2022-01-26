Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pepperdine visits San Diego on 9-game road skid

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

Pepperdine Waves (6-15, 0-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (11-9, 4-3 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits San Diego looking to end its nine-game road skid.

The Toreros have gone 6-2 in home games. San Diego is 5-6 against opponents with a winning record.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Waves have gone 0-6 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the 19th time this season in WCC play. The Toreros won the last matchup 72-62 on Jan. 11. Marcellus Earlington scored 16 points points to help lead the Toreros to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earlington averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Wayne McKinney III is shooting 47.3% and averaging 5.7 points over the past 10 games for San Diego.

Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 8.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Waves. Jan Zidek is averaging 9.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea