Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Perez scores 29 to lead Manhattan past Marist 72-66

The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 7:47 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Perez poured in 29 points to lead Manhattan to a 72-66 victory over Marist on Sunday.

Perez buried 11 of 20 shots with three 3-pointers for the Jaspers (11-7, 4-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ant Nelson added 16 points, five assists and three steals. Elijah Buchanan scored 11.

Freshman Jao Ituka scored 21 on 9-of-11 shooting for the Red Foxes (8-12, 3-8). Ricardo Wright contributed 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jordan Jones scored 10.

__

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)...
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
1|31 Build Cross-Enterprise Workflows Fast...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol