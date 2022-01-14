Perry, Albany (NY) Great Danes to host O’Hearn and the NJIT Highlanders

NJIT Highlanders (8-6, 3-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-10, 1-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dylan O’Hearn and the NJIT Highlanders take on De’Vondre Perry and the Albany (NY) Great Danes on Saturday.

The Great Danes are 2-3 on their home court. Albany (NY) has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 3-1 in America East play. NJIT is the America East leader with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Miles Coleman averaging 6.4.

The Great Danes and Highlanders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Neely is averaging 6.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Great Danes. Perry is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

O’Hearn is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 16 points. Coleman is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

