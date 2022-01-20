PGA Tour American Express Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At La Quinta Country Club/PGA West
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Purse: $7.6 Million
|Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72
|PGA West-Stadium Course
|Yardage: 7,147; Par: 72
|PGA West-Nicklaus Tournament Course
|Yardage: 7,181; Par: 72
|First Round
Lee Hodges 29-33_062 -10
Patrick Cantlay 29-33_062 -10
K.H. Lee 32-32_064 -8
Cameron Young 33-31_064 -8
Joseph Bramlett 35-30_065 -7
Sam Ryder 32-33_065 -7
Brandt Snedeker 32-33_065 -7
Danny Lee 33-32_065 -7
Tom Hoge 34-31_065 -7
Wyndham Clark 33-32_065 -7
Seamus Power 33-32_065 -7
Greyson Sigg 32-33_065 -7
Jon Rahm 34-32_066 -6
Graeme McDowell 33-33_066 -6
Taylor Moore 31-35_066 -6
Roger Sloan 34-32_066 -6
Bronson Burgoon 34-32_066 -6
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 33-33_066 -6
Paul Barjon 32-34_066 -6
Harry Higgs 34-32_066 -6
Martin Trainer 33-33_066 -6
Lucas Glover 30-36_066 -6
Davis Riley 32-34_066 -6
Doug Ghim 32-35_067 -5
Jason Day 34-33_067 -5
Francesco Molinari 32-35_067 -5
Alex Smalley 31-36_067 -5
Denny McCarthy 33-34_067 -5
Patton Kizzire 33-34_067 -5
Zach Johnson 32-35_067 -5
Brett Drewitt 33-34_067 -5
David Lipsky 33-34_067 -5
Brian Harman 32-35_067 -5
Lanto Griffin 34-33_067 -5
Sepp Straka 36-31_067 -5
Russell Henley 34-33_067 -5
Kevin Chappell 34-33_067 -5
Abraham Ancer 35-32_067 -5
Aaron Rai 32-35_067 -5
Adam Long 34-34_068 -4
Adam Hadwin 31-37_068 -4
Wesley Bryan 35-33_068 -4
Justin Rose 35-33_068 -4
Hank Lebioda 32-36_068 -4
Harold Varner III 33-35_068 -4
Seung-Yul Noh 34-34_068 -4
Brice Garnett 34-34_068 -4
Si Woo Kim 35-33_068 -4
Michael Gligic 34-34_068 -4
C.T. Pan 33-35_068 -4
Nick Hardy 32-36_068 -4
Chris Stroud 36-33_069 -3
Dylan Wu 34-35_069 -3
Brian Stuard 34-35_069 -3
Nick Taylor 35-34_069 -3
J.T. Poston 34-35_069 -3
Andrew Novak 35-34_069 -3
Curtis Thompson 34-35_069 -3
Stephen Stallings Jr. 33-36_069 -3
Pat Perez 34-35_069 -3
Camilo Villegas 36-33_069 -3
Jonathan Byrd 33-36_069 -3
Charles Howell III 33-36_069 -3
Matthew NeSmith 36-33_069 -3
Callum Tarren 33-36_069 -3
Brendan Steele 34-35_069 -3
Adam Svensson 34-35_069 -3
Henrik Norlander 34-35_069 -3
Anirban Lahiri 35-34_069 -3
Tyler Duncan 34-35_069 -3
Sungjae Im 33-36_069 -3
Scottie Scheffler 32-37_069 -3
Patrick Rodgers 35-35_070 -2
Alex Noren 34-36_070 -2
Brandon Wu 35-35_070 -2
Jared Wolfe 32-38_070 -2
Hayden Buckley 35-35_070 -2
John Pak 36-34_070 -2
Jason Dufner 33-37_070 -2
Robert Streb 35-35_070 -2
Andrew Putnam 35-35_070 -2
Vince Whaley 35-35_070 -2
Trey Mullinax 35-35_070 -2
Scott Piercy 36-34_070 -2
Brandon Hagy 34-36_070 -2
Kevin Tway 34-36_070 -2
Hudson Swafford 37-33_070 -2
Luke List 36-34_070 -2
Chan Kim 34-36_070 -2
Ben Kohles 34-36_070 -2
James Hahn 34-36_070 -2
Chesson Hadley 35-35_070 -2
Ryan Moore 37-33_070 -2
Russell Knox 35-35_070 -2
Luke Donald 37-33_070 -2
Peter Uihlein 38-33_071 -1
Emiliano Grillo 36-35_071 -1
Brendon Todd 34-37_071 -1
Sung Kang 34-37_071 -1
Taylor Pendrith 37-34_071 -1
Will Zalatoris 35-36_071 -1
Kelly Kraft 36-35_071 -1
Peter Malnati 33-38_071 -1
Patrick Reed 36-35_071 -1
David Skinns 37-34_071 -1
Scott Gutschewski 35-36_071 -1
Doc Redman 35-36_071 -1
Chris Kirk 35-36_071 -1
Mark Wilson 34-37_071 -1
Jhonattan Vegas 33-39_072 E
Tony Finau 34-38_072 E
Nick Watney 35-37_072 E
John Huh 37-35_072 E
Adam Schenk 37-35_072 E
Sahith Theegala 36-36_072 E
Kramer Hickok 36-36_072 E
Chez Reavie 35-37_072 E
Gary Woodland 39-33_072 E
Kevin Streelman 36-37_073 +1
Jimmy Walker 36-37_073 +1
Dylan Frittelli 36-37_073 +1
Rickie Fowler 37-36_073 +1
Rory Sabbatini 35-38_073 +1
Andrew Landry 37-36_073 +1
Troy Merritt 37-36_073 +1
Bill Haas 34-39_073 +1
Cameron Champ 36-37_073 +1
Kyle Mendoza 35-38_073 +1
Jonas Blixt 33-41_074 +2
Richy Werenski 36-38_074 +2
Carlos Ortiz 36-38_074 +2
Brian Gay 36-38_074 +2
Seth Reeves 35-39_074 +2
Justin Lower 35-39_074 +2
Scott Stallings 36-38_074 +2
Jim Herman 39-35_074 +2
Cameron Tringale 37-37_074 +2
Max McGreevy 38-36_074 +2
Kurt Kitayama 39-35_074 +2
Joshua Creel 34-40_074 +2
T.J. Vogel 40-34_074 +2
Chad Ramey 35-39_074 +2
J.J. Spaun 37-38_075 +3
Davis Love III 37-38_075 +3
Dawie van der Walt 40-35_075 +3
Tyler McCumber 39-36_075 +3
Talor Gooch 38-37_075 +3
Corey Conners 36-39_075 +3
Sebastián Munoz 36-39_075 +3
Austin Smotherman 39-37_076 +4
James Hart du Preez 36-40_076 +4
Nate Lashley 37-40_077 +5
Michael Thompson 39-38_077 +5
Phil Mickelson 42-36_078 +6
Austin Cook 41-37_078 +6
Matthew Wolff 40-38_078 +6
