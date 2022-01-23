PGA Tour American Express Par Scores

|Sunday
|At La Quinta Country Club/PGA West
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Purse: $7.6 Million
|Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72
|PGA West-Stadium Course
|Yardage: 7,147; Par: 72
|PGA West-Nicklaus Tournament Course
|Yardage: 7,181; Par: 72
|Final Round
Hudson Swafford (500), $1,368,000 70-65-66-64_265 -23
Tom Hoge (300), $828,400 65-66-68-68_267 -21
Brian Harman (145), $402,800 67-70-67-64_268 -20
Lanto Griffin (145), $402,800 67-65-69-67_268 -20
Lee Hodges (145), $402,800 62-72-64-70_268 -20
Will Zalatoris (92), $256,500 71-61-70-67_269 -19
Denny McCarthy (92), $256,500 67-67-68-67_269 -19
Francesco Molinari (92), $256,500 67-67-67-68_269 -19
Patrick Cantlay (80), $222,300 62-68-72-68_270 -18
Paul Barjon (75), $207,100 66-67-65-73_271 -17
Sungjae Im (68), $184,300 69-67-70-66_272 -16
Si Woo Kim (68), $184,300 68-68-69-67_272 -16
Wyndham Clark (60), $161,500 65-69-69-70_273 -15
Andrew Putnam (50), $119,700 70-66-70-68_274 -14
Russell Henley (50), $119,700 67-70-70-67_274 -14
Zach Johnson (50), $119,700 67-66-72-69_274 -14
Brandt Snedeker (50), $119,700 65-69-71-69_274 -14
Roger Sloan (50), $119,700 66-67-71-70_274 -14
David Lipsky (50), $119,700 67-68-69-70_274 -14
Jon Rahm (50), $119,700 66-70-67-71_274 -14
Seamus Power (50), $119,700 65-69-66-74_274 -14
Patton Kizzire (39), $79,420 67-67-71-70_275 -13
Luke List (39), $79,420 70-70-66-69_275 -13
Harold Varner III (39), $79,420 68-66-67-74_275 -13
Alex Smalley (30), $55,955 67-70-69-70_276 -12
J.T. Poston (30), $55,955 69-69-69-69_276 -12
Charles Howell III (30), $55,955 69-68-68-71_276 -12
Greyson Sigg (30), $55,955 65-67-73-71_276 -12
Adam Hadwin (30), $55,955 68-72-68-68_276 -12
Scottie Scheffler (30), $55,955 69-70-70-67_276 -12
J.J. Spaun (30), $55,955 75-67-67-67_276 -12
Stephen Stallings Jr. (0), $55,955 69-67-73-67_276 -12
Camilo Villegas (20), $39,683 69-68-70-70_277 -11
Jared Wolfe (20), $39,683 70-65-72-70_277 -11
Justin Rose (20), $39,683 68-73-67-69_277 -11
Lucas Glover (20), $39,683 66-69-69-73_277 -11
Joseph Bramlett (20), $39,683 65-67-72-73_277 -11
Sahith Theegala (20), $39,683 72-62-68-75_277 -11
Nick Taylor (20), $39,683 69-69-71-68_277 -11
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (12), $27,014 66-72-68-72_278 -10
Patrick Rodgers (12), $27,014 70-68-69-71_278 -10
Abraham Ancer (12), $27,014 67-71-70-70_278 -10
Graeme McDowell (12), $27,014 66-69-73-70_278 -10
Jason Dufner (12), $27,014 70-67-71-70_278 -10
Vince Whaley (12), $27,014 70-64-74-70_278 -10
Tony Finau (12), $27,014 72-70-67-69_278 -10
Cameron Young (12), $27,014 64-68-69-77_278 -10
Harry Higgs (12), $27,014 66-68-67-77_278 -10
Sam Ryder (8), $18,949 65-68-73-73_279 -9
Sepp Straka (8), $18,949 67-69-72-71_279 -9
Adam Svensson (8), $18,949 69-67-68-75_279 -9
Hank Lebioda (8), $18,949 68-69-71-71_279 -9
Jason Day (8), $18,949 67-75-67-70_279 -9
Bronson Burgoon (8), $18,949 66-70-73-70_279 -9
Michael Gligic (6), $17,632 68-68-72-72_280 -8
Kevin Chappell (6), $17,632 67-69-72-72_280 -8
Martin Trainer (6), $17,632 66-71-68-75_280 -8
Patrick Reed (6), $17,632 71-70-68-71_280 -8
Aaron Rai (5), $17,024 67-67-72-75_281 -7
Doug Ghim (5), $17,024 67-68-73-73_281 -7
Davis Riley (5), $17,024 66-69-68-78_281 -7
Trey Mullinax (5), $17,024 70-68-71-72_281 -7
K.H. Lee (4), $16,492 64-71-71-76_282 -6
Henrik Norlander (4), $16,492 69-67-73-73_282 -6
Emiliano Grillo (4), $16,492 71-65-73-73_282 -6
Anirban Lahiri (4), $16,188 69-67-72-75_283 -5
Nick Hardy (3), $15,884 68-71-68-77_284 -4
Taylor Moore (3), $15,884 66-70-72-76_284 -4
Seung-Yul Noh (3), $15,884 68-71-70-75_284 -4
Brice Garnett (3), $15,580 68-71-69-77_285 -3
