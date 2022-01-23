Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour American Express Scores

The Associated Press
January 23, 2022 7:51 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At La Quinta Country Club/PGA West
La Quinta, Calif.
Purse: $7.6 Million
Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72
PGA West-Stadium Course
Yardage: 7,147; Par: 72
PGA West-Nicklaus Tournament Course
Yardage: 7,181; Par: 72
Final Round

Hudson Swafford (500), $1,368,000 70-65-66-64_265

Tom Hoge (300), $828,400 65-66-68-68_267

Brian Harman (145), $402,800 67-70-67-64_268

Lanto Griffin (145), $402,800 67-65-69-67_268

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Lee Hodges (145), $402,800 62-72-64-70_268

Will Zalatoris (92), $256,500 71-61-70-67_269

Denny McCarthy (92), $256,500 67-67-68-67_269

Francesco Molinari (92), $256,500 67-67-67-68_269

Patrick Cantlay (80), $222,300 62-68-72-68_270

Paul Barjon (75), $207,100 66-67-65-73_271

Sungjae Im (68), $184,300 69-67-70-66_272

Si Woo Kim (68), $184,300 68-68-69-67_272

        Read more: Sports News

Wyndham Clark (60), $161,500 65-69-69-70_273

Andrew Putnam (50), $119,700 70-66-70-68_274

Russell Henley (50), $119,700 67-70-70-67_274

Zach Johnson (50), $119,700 67-66-72-69_274

Brandt Snedeker (50), $119,700 65-69-71-69_274

Roger Sloan (50), $119,700 66-67-71-70_274

David Lipsky (50), $119,700 67-68-69-70_274

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Jon Rahm (50), $119,700 66-70-67-71_274

Seamus Power (50), $119,700 65-69-66-74_274

Patton Kizzire (39), $79,420 67-67-71-70_275

Luke List (39), $79,420 70-70-66-69_275

Harold Varner III (39), $79,420 68-66-67-74_275

Alex Smalley (30), $55,955 67-70-69-70_276

J.T. Poston (30), $55,955 69-69-69-69_276

Charles Howell III (30), $55,955 69-68-68-71_276

Greyson Sigg (30), $55,955 65-67-73-71_276

Adam Hadwin (30), $55,955 68-72-68-68_276

Scottie Scheffler (30), $55,955 69-70-70-67_276

J.J. Spaun (30), $55,955 75-67-67-67_276

Stephen Stallings Jr. (0), $55,955 69-67-73-67_276

Camilo Villegas (20), $39,683 69-68-70-70_277

Jared Wolfe (20), $39,683 70-65-72-70_277

Justin Rose (20), $39,683 68-73-67-69_277

Lucas Glover (20), $39,683 66-69-69-73_277

Joseph Bramlett (20), $39,683 65-67-72-73_277

Sahith Theegala (20), $39,683 72-62-68-75_277

Nick Taylor (20), $39,683 69-69-71-68_277

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (12), $27,014 66-72-68-72_278

Patrick Rodgers (12), $27,014 70-68-69-71_278

Abraham Ancer (12), $27,014 67-71-70-70_278

Graeme McDowell (12), $27,014 66-69-73-70_278

Jason Dufner (12), $27,014 70-67-71-70_278

Vince Whaley (12), $27,014 70-64-74-70_278

Tony Finau (12), $27,014 72-70-67-69_278

Cameron Young (12), $27,014 64-68-69-77_278

Harry Higgs (12), $27,014 66-68-67-77_278

Sam Ryder (8), $18,949 65-68-73-73_279

Sepp Straka (8), $18,949 67-69-72-71_279

Adam Svensson (8), $18,949 69-67-68-75_279

Hank Lebioda (8), $18,949 68-69-71-71_279

Jason Day (8), $18,949 67-75-67-70_279

Bronson Burgoon (8), $18,949 66-70-73-70_279

Michael Gligic (6), $17,632 68-68-72-72_280

Kevin Chappell (6), $17,632 67-69-72-72_280

Martin Trainer (6), $17,632 66-71-68-75_280

Patrick Reed (6), $17,632 71-70-68-71_280

Aaron Rai (5), $17,024 67-67-72-75_281

Doug Ghim (5), $17,024 67-68-73-73_281

Davis Riley (5), $17,024 66-69-68-78_281

Trey Mullinax (5), $17,024 70-68-71-72_281

K.H. Lee (4), $16,492 64-71-71-76_282

Henrik Norlander (4), $16,492 69-67-73-73_282

Emiliano Grillo (4), $16,492 71-65-73-73_282

Anirban Lahiri (4), $16,188 69-67-72-75_283

Nick Hardy (3), $15,884 68-71-68-77_284

Taylor Moore (3), $15,884 66-70-72-76_284

Seung-Yul Noh (3), $15,884 68-71-70-75_284

Brice Garnett (3), $15,580 68-71-69-77_285

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 IoT Security Hands-on Workshop
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey