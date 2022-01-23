PGA Tour American Express Scores

|Sunday
|At La Quinta Country Club/PGA West
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Purse: $7.6 Million
|Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72
|PGA West-Stadium Course
|Yardage: 7,147; Par: 72
|PGA West-Nicklaus Tournament Course
|Yardage: 7,181; Par: 72
|Final Round
Hudson Swafford (500), $1,368,000 70-65-66-64_265
Tom Hoge (300), $828,400 65-66-68-68_267
Brian Harman (145), $402,800 67-70-67-64_268
Lanto Griffin (145), $402,800 67-65-69-67_268
Lee Hodges (145), $402,800 62-72-64-70_268
Will Zalatoris (92), $256,500 71-61-70-67_269
Denny McCarthy (92), $256,500 67-67-68-67_269
Francesco Molinari (92), $256,500 67-67-67-68_269
Patrick Cantlay (80), $222,300 62-68-72-68_270
Paul Barjon (75), $207,100 66-67-65-73_271
Sungjae Im (68), $184,300 69-67-70-66_272
Si Woo Kim (68), $184,300 68-68-69-67_272
Wyndham Clark (60), $161,500 65-69-69-70_273
Andrew Putnam (50), $119,700 70-66-70-68_274
Russell Henley (50), $119,700 67-70-70-67_274
Zach Johnson (50), $119,700 67-66-72-69_274
Brandt Snedeker (50), $119,700 65-69-71-69_274
Roger Sloan (50), $119,700 66-67-71-70_274
David Lipsky (50), $119,700 67-68-69-70_274
Jon Rahm (50), $119,700 66-70-67-71_274
Seamus Power (50), $119,700 65-69-66-74_274
Patton Kizzire (39), $79,420 67-67-71-70_275
Luke List (39), $79,420 70-70-66-69_275
Harold Varner III (39), $79,420 68-66-67-74_275
Alex Smalley (30), $55,955 67-70-69-70_276
J.T. Poston (30), $55,955 69-69-69-69_276
Charles Howell III (30), $55,955 69-68-68-71_276
Greyson Sigg (30), $55,955 65-67-73-71_276
Adam Hadwin (30), $55,955 68-72-68-68_276
Scottie Scheffler (30), $55,955 69-70-70-67_276
J.J. Spaun (30), $55,955 75-67-67-67_276
Stephen Stallings Jr. (0), $55,955 69-67-73-67_276
Camilo Villegas (20), $39,683 69-68-70-70_277
Jared Wolfe (20), $39,683 70-65-72-70_277
Justin Rose (20), $39,683 68-73-67-69_277
Lucas Glover (20), $39,683 66-69-69-73_277
Joseph Bramlett (20), $39,683 65-67-72-73_277
Sahith Theegala (20), $39,683 72-62-68-75_277
Nick Taylor (20), $39,683 69-69-71-68_277
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (12), $27,014 66-72-68-72_278
Patrick Rodgers (12), $27,014 70-68-69-71_278
Abraham Ancer (12), $27,014 67-71-70-70_278
Graeme McDowell (12), $27,014 66-69-73-70_278
Jason Dufner (12), $27,014 70-67-71-70_278
Vince Whaley (12), $27,014 70-64-74-70_278
Tony Finau (12), $27,014 72-70-67-69_278
Cameron Young (12), $27,014 64-68-69-77_278
Harry Higgs (12), $27,014 66-68-67-77_278
Sam Ryder (8), $18,949 65-68-73-73_279
Sepp Straka (8), $18,949 67-69-72-71_279
Adam Svensson (8), $18,949 69-67-68-75_279
Hank Lebioda (8), $18,949 68-69-71-71_279
Jason Day (8), $18,949 67-75-67-70_279
Bronson Burgoon (8), $18,949 66-70-73-70_279
Michael Gligic (6), $17,632 68-68-72-72_280
Kevin Chappell (6), $17,632 67-69-72-72_280
Martin Trainer (6), $17,632 66-71-68-75_280
Patrick Reed (6), $17,632 71-70-68-71_280
Aaron Rai (5), $17,024 67-67-72-75_281
Doug Ghim (5), $17,024 67-68-73-73_281
Davis Riley (5), $17,024 66-69-68-78_281
Trey Mullinax (5), $17,024 70-68-71-72_281
K.H. Lee (4), $16,492 64-71-71-76_282
Henrik Norlander (4), $16,492 69-67-73-73_282
Emiliano Grillo (4), $16,492 71-65-73-73_282
Anirban Lahiri (4), $16,188 69-67-72-75_283
Nick Hardy (3), $15,884 68-71-68-77_284
Taylor Moore (3), $15,884 66-70-72-76_284
Seung-Yul Noh (3), $15,884 68-71-70-75_284
Brice Garnett (3), $15,580 68-71-69-77_285
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments