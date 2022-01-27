PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Torrey Pines (North & South)
|San Diego, Calif.
|Purse: $8.4 Million
|North Course
|Yardage: 7,258; Par: 72
|South Course
|Yardage: 7,765; Par: 72
|Second Round
Adam Schenk 69-62_131 -13
Jon Rahm 66-65_131 -13
Justin Thomas 68-63_131 -13
Cameron Tringale 67-65_132 -12
Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.
Peter Malnati 67-66_133 -11
Aaron Rai 67-68_135 -9
Alex Smalley 73-62_135 -9
Luke List 67-68_135 -9
Si Woo Kim 71-64_135 -9
Jason Day 70-65_135 -9
Sahith Theegala 67-68_135 -9
Ryan Palmer 67-69_136 -8
Billy Horschel 63-73_136 -8
Sungjae Im 70-66_136 -8
Bill Haas 67-69_136 -8
Taylor Montgomery 72-64_136 -8
Doc Redman 74-63_137 -7
Scottie Scheffler 70-67_137 -7
Dustin Johnson 68-69_137 -7
Will Zalatoris 69-68_137 -7
Joaquin Niemann 69-68_137 -7
Michael Thompson 64-73_137 -7
Maverick McNealy 67-71_138 -6
Francesco Molinari 66-72_138 -6
Justin Rose 67-71_138 -6
Taylor Pendrith 67-71_138 -6
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-69_138 -6
Austin Smotherman 67-71_138 -6
Chad Ramey 71-67_138 -6
Scott Piercy 72-66_138 -6
Nick Taylor 73-65_138 -6
Marc Leishman 71-67_138 -6
Patrick Reed 72-66_138 -6
Mito Pereira 69-69_138 -6
Doug Ghim 66-73_139 -5
Rory Sabbatini 71-68_139 -5
Alex Noren 70-69_139 -5
Kevin Tway 65-74_139 -5
Jimmy Walker 69-70_139 -5
Sebastián Muñoz 74-65_139 -5
Matthew NeSmith 68-71_139 -5
Joseph Bramlett 73-66_139 -5
J.J. Spaun 73-66_139 -5
Camilo Villegas 70-69_139 -5
Sepp Straka 73-66_139 -5
C.T. Pan 67-72_139 -5
Hideki Matsuyama 72-67_139 -5
Daniel Berger 67-72_139 -5
Talor Gooch 73-66_139 -5
Patrick Rodgers 71-69_140 -4
Jhonattan Vegas 71-69_140 -4
Cameron Champ 75-65_140 -4
Xander Schauffele 68-72_140 -4
Keegan Bradley 70-70_140 -4
Bronson Burgoon 70-70_140 -4
Pat Perez 72-68_140 -4
Robert Streb 67-73_140 -4
Cam Davis 68-72_140 -4
Chez Reavie 70-70_140 -4
Gary Woodland 72-68_140 -4
Greyson Sigg 72-68_140 -4
Hank Lebioda 74-67_141 -3
Anirban Lahiri 71-70_141 -3
Adam Long 72-69_141 -3
Kevin Chappell 73-68_141 -3
Lanto Griffin 73-68_141 -3
David Lipsky 68-73_141 -3
Curtis Thompson 70-71_141 -3
Scott Stallings 69-72_141 -3
Kevin Streelman 70-71_141 -3
Wyndham Clark 69-72_141 -3
Seung-Yul Noh 73-68_141 -3
Martin Laird 67-74_141 -3
Matthew Wolff 71-70_141 -3
Carlos Ortiz 72-69_141 -3
Adam Svensson 72-69_141 -3
Michael Gligic 67-74_141 -3
Cameron Young 67-74_141 -3
Andrew Novak 71-70_141 -3
|Missed the cut
Stephan Jaeger 65-77_142 -2
Brandon Hagy 70-72_142 -2
Beau Hossler 73-69_142 -2
Patton Kizzire 70-72_142 -2
Taylor Moore 75-67_142 -2
Jonathan Byrd 69-73_142 -2
Aaron Wise 67-75_142 -2
Mackenzie Hughes 70-72_142 -2
Austin Cook 72-70_142 -2
Mark Hubbard 69-73_142 -2
Max Homa 68-74_142 -2
Jim Herman 71-71_142 -2
Bryson DeChambeau 70-72_142 -2
Rickie Fowler 66-76_142 -2
James Hahn 72-70_142 -2
Jason Dufner 73-70_143 -1
Henrik Norlander 74-69_143 -1
Jonas Blixt 70-73_143 -1
Scott Gutschewski 71-72_143 -1
Danny Lee 76-67_143 -1
Austin Eckroat 71-72_143 -1
Hayden Buckley 71-72_143 -1
Vince Whaley 77-66_143 -1
Kurt Kitayama 72-71_143 -1
Jim Knous 72-71_143 -1
Peter Uihlein 71-72_143 -1
Brice Garnett 72-71_143 -1
Sam Burns 67-76_143 -1
Tom Hoge 69-74_143 -1
Corey Conners 75-68_143 -1
Justin Lower 75-68_143 -1
Emiliano Grillo 71-73_144 E
Tony Finau 67-77_144 E
Matt Jones 71-73_144 E
Brandt Snedeker 70-74_144 E
Brett Drewitt 71-73_144 E
Brooks Koepka 70-74_144 E
Ben Kohles 69-75_144 E
Jared Wolfe 73-71_144 E
Nick Hardy 67-77_144 E
Sung Kang 74-71_145 +1
Hudson Swafford 70-75_145 +1
Martin Trainer 77-68_145 +1
Brian Stuard 69-76_145 +1
Keith Mitchell 74-71_145 +1
Seth Reeves 69-76_145 +1
Dylan Wu 70-75_145 +1
Trey Mullinax 70-76_146 +2
Joel Dahmen 74-72_146 +2
J.T. Poston 75-71_146 +2
Brandon Wu 70-76_146 +2
Lee Hodges 76-70_146 +2
Brent Grant 71-75_146 +2
Kyle Stanley 80-67_147 +3
Davis Riley 70-77_147 +3
Tyler McCumber 77-70_147 +3
Callum Tarren 80-67_147 +3
Dawie van der Walt 71-76_147 +3
David Skinns 72-75_147 +3
Sam Ryder 80-67_147 +3
Phil Mickelson 76-71_147 +3
Kevin Yu 71-76_147 +3
Nick Watney 74-74_148 +4
Chesson Hadley 69-79_148 +4
Adam Hadwin 73-75_148 +4
Dylan Frittelli 67-81_148 +4
Jordan Spieth 70-78_148 +4
Richy Werenski 77-72_149 +5
Maxwell Sear 79-70_149 +5
Harry Higgs 74-76_150 +6
Jared du Toit 77-74_151 +7
Paul Barjon 77-74_151 +7
Max McGreevy 74-77_151 +7
Ryan Alford 77-75_152 +8
Joshua Creel 81-73_154 +10
Michael Block 76-81_157 +13
Kamaiu Johnson 72-85_157 +13
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments