Sports News

PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Par Scores

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 7:55 pm
3 min read
      
Thursday
At Torrey Pines (North & South)
San Diego, Calif.
Purse: $8.4 Million
North Course
Yardage: 7,258; Par: 72
South Course
Yardage: 7,765; Par: 72
Second Round

Adam Schenk 69-62_131 -13

Jon Rahm 66-65_131 -13

Justin Thomas 68-63_131 -13

Cameron Tringale 67-65_132 -12

Peter Malnati 67-66_133 -11

Aaron Rai 67-68_135  -9

Alex Smalley 73-62_135  -9

Luke List 67-68_135  -9

Si Woo Kim 71-64_135  -9

Jason Day 70-65_135  -9

Sahith Theegala 67-68_135  -9

Ryan Palmer 67-69_136  -8

Billy Horschel 63-73_136  -8

Sungjae Im 70-66_136  -8

Bill Haas 67-69_136  -8

Taylor Montgomery 72-64_136  -8

Doc Redman 74-63_137  -7

Scottie Scheffler 70-67_137  -7

Dustin Johnson 68-69_137  -7

Will Zalatoris 69-68_137  -7

Joaquin Niemann 69-68_137  -7

Michael Thompson 64-73_137  -7

Maverick McNealy 67-71_138  -6

Francesco Molinari 66-72_138  -6

Justin Rose 67-71_138  -6

Taylor Pendrith 67-71_138  -6

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-69_138  -6

Austin Smotherman 67-71_138  -6

Chad Ramey 71-67_138  -6

Scott Piercy 72-66_138  -6

Nick Taylor 73-65_138  -6

Marc Leishman 71-67_138  -6

Patrick Reed 72-66_138  -6

Mito Pereira 69-69_138  -6

Doug Ghim 66-73_139  -5

Rory Sabbatini 71-68_139  -5

Alex Noren 70-69_139  -5

Kevin Tway 65-74_139  -5

Jimmy Walker 69-70_139  -5

Sebastián Muñoz 74-65_139  -5

Matthew NeSmith 68-71_139  -5

Joseph Bramlett 73-66_139  -5

J.J. Spaun 73-66_139  -5

Camilo Villegas 70-69_139  -5

Sepp Straka 73-66_139  -5

C.T. Pan 67-72_139  -5

Hideki Matsuyama 72-67_139  -5

Daniel Berger 67-72_139  -5

Talor Gooch 73-66_139  -5

Patrick Rodgers 71-69_140  -4

Jhonattan Vegas 71-69_140  -4

Cameron Champ 75-65_140  -4

Xander Schauffele 68-72_140  -4

Keegan Bradley 70-70_140  -4

Bronson Burgoon 70-70_140  -4

Pat Perez 72-68_140  -4

Robert Streb 67-73_140  -4

Cam Davis 68-72_140  -4

Chez Reavie 70-70_140  -4

Gary Woodland 72-68_140  -4

Greyson Sigg 72-68_140  -4

Hank Lebioda 74-67_141  -3

Anirban Lahiri 71-70_141  -3

Adam Long 72-69_141  -3

Kevin Chappell 73-68_141  -3

Lanto Griffin 73-68_141  -3

David Lipsky 68-73_141  -3

Curtis Thompson 70-71_141  -3

Scott Stallings 69-72_141  -3

Kevin Streelman 70-71_141  -3

Wyndham Clark 69-72_141  -3

Seung-Yul Noh 73-68_141  -3

Martin Laird 67-74_141  -3

Matthew Wolff 71-70_141  -3

Carlos Ortiz 72-69_141  -3

Adam Svensson 72-69_141  -3

Michael Gligic 67-74_141  -3

Cameron Young 67-74_141  -3

Andrew Novak 71-70_141  -3

Missed the cut

Stephan Jaeger 65-77_142  -2

Brandon Hagy 70-72_142  -2

Beau Hossler 73-69_142  -2

Patton Kizzire 70-72_142  -2

Taylor Moore 75-67_142  -2

Jonathan Byrd 69-73_142  -2

Aaron Wise 67-75_142  -2

Mackenzie Hughes 70-72_142  -2

Austin Cook 72-70_142  -2

Mark Hubbard 69-73_142  -2

Max Homa 68-74_142  -2

Jim Herman 71-71_142  -2

Bryson DeChambeau 70-72_142  -2

Rickie Fowler 66-76_142  -2

James Hahn 72-70_142  -2

Jason Dufner 73-70_143  -1

Henrik Norlander 74-69_143  -1

Jonas Blixt 70-73_143  -1

Scott Gutschewski 71-72_143  -1

Danny Lee 76-67_143  -1

Austin Eckroat 71-72_143  -1

Hayden Buckley 71-72_143  -1

Vince Whaley 77-66_143  -1

Kurt Kitayama 72-71_143  -1

Jim Knous 72-71_143  -1

Peter Uihlein 71-72_143  -1

Brice Garnett 72-71_143  -1

Sam Burns 67-76_143  -1

Tom Hoge 69-74_143  -1

Corey Conners 75-68_143  -1

Justin Lower 75-68_143  -1

Emiliano Grillo 71-73_144   E

Tony Finau 67-77_144   E

Matt Jones 71-73_144   E

Brandt Snedeker 70-74_144   E

Brett Drewitt 71-73_144   E

Brooks Koepka 70-74_144   E

Ben Kohles 69-75_144   E

Jared Wolfe 73-71_144   E

Nick Hardy 67-77_144   E

Sung Kang 74-71_145  +1

Hudson Swafford 70-75_145  +1

Martin Trainer 77-68_145  +1

Brian Stuard 69-76_145  +1

Keith Mitchell 74-71_145  +1

Seth Reeves 69-76_145  +1

Dylan Wu 70-75_145  +1

Trey Mullinax 70-76_146  +2

Joel Dahmen 74-72_146  +2

J.T. Poston 75-71_146  +2

Brandon Wu 70-76_146  +2

Lee Hodges 76-70_146  +2

Brent Grant 71-75_146  +2

Kyle Stanley 80-67_147  +3

Davis Riley 70-77_147  +3

Tyler McCumber 77-70_147  +3

Callum Tarren 80-67_147  +3

Dawie van der Walt 71-76_147  +3

David Skinns 72-75_147  +3

Sam Ryder 80-67_147  +3

Phil Mickelson 76-71_147  +3

Kevin Yu 71-76_147  +3

Nick Watney 74-74_148  +4

Chesson Hadley 69-79_148  +4

Adam Hadwin 73-75_148  +4

Dylan Frittelli 67-81_148  +4

Jordan Spieth 70-78_148  +4

Richy Werenski 77-72_149  +5

Maxwell Sear 79-70_149  +5

Harry Higgs 74-76_150  +6

Jared du Toit 77-74_151  +7

Paul Barjon 77-74_151  +7

Max McGreevy 74-77_151  +7

Ryan Alford 77-75_152  +8

Joshua Creel 81-73_154 +10

Michael Block 76-81_157 +13

Kamaiu Johnson 72-85_157 +13

