PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores

|Thursday
|At Torrey Pines (North & South)
|San Diego, Calif.
|Purse: $8.4 Million
|North Course
|Yardage: 7,258; Par: 72
|South Course
|Yardage: 7,765; Par: 72
|Second Round
Adam Schenk 69-62_131
Jon Rahm 66-65_131
Justin Thomas 68-63_131
Cameron Tringale 67-65_132
Peter Malnati 67-66_133
Aaron Rai 67-68_135
Alex Smalley 73-62_135
Luke List 67-68_135
Si Woo Kim 71-64_135
Jason Day 70-65_135
Sahith Theegala 67-68_135
Ryan Palmer 67-69_136
Billy Horschel 63-73_136
Sungjae Im 70-66_136
Bill Haas 67-69_136
Taylor Montgomery 72-64_136
Doc Redman 74-63_137
Scottie Scheffler 70-67_137
Dustin Johnson 68-69_137
Will Zalatoris 69-68_137
Joaquin Niemann 69-68_137
Michael Thompson 64-73_137
Maverick McNealy 67-71_138
Francesco Molinari 66-72_138
Justin Rose 67-71_138
Taylor Pendrith 67-71_138
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-69_138
Austin Smotherman 67-71_138
Chad Ramey 71-67_138
Scott Piercy 72-66_138
Nick Taylor 73-65_138
Marc Leishman 71-67_138
Patrick Reed 72-66_138
Mito Pereira 69-69_138
Doug Ghim 66-73_139
Rory Sabbatini 71-68_139
Alex Noren 70-69_139
Kevin Tway 65-74_139
Jimmy Walker 69-70_139
Sebastián Muñoz 74-65_139
Matthew NeSmith 68-71_139
Joseph Bramlett 73-66_139
J.J. Spaun 73-66_139
Camilo Villegas 70-69_139
Sepp Straka 73-66_139
C.T. Pan 67-72_139
Hideki Matsuyama 72-67_139
Daniel Berger 67-72_139
Talor Gooch 73-66_139
Patrick Rodgers 71-69_140
Jhonattan Vegas 71-69_140
Cameron Champ 75-65_140
Xander Schauffele 68-72_140
Keegan Bradley 70-70_140
Bronson Burgoon 70-70_140
Pat Perez 72-68_140
Robert Streb 67-73_140
Cam Davis 68-72_140
Chez Reavie 70-70_140
Gary Woodland 72-68_140
Greyson Sigg 72-68_140
Hank Lebioda 74-67_141
Anirban Lahiri 71-70_141
Adam Long 72-69_141
Kevin Chappell 73-68_141
Lanto Griffin 73-68_141
David Lipsky 68-73_141
Curtis Thompson 70-71_141
Scott Stallings 69-72_141
Kevin Streelman 70-71_141
Wyndham Clark 69-72_141
Seung-Yul Noh 73-68_141
Martin Laird 67-74_141
Matthew Wolff 71-70_141
Carlos Ortiz 72-69_141
Adam Svensson 72-69_141
Michael Gligic 67-74_141
Cameron Young 67-74_141
Andrew Novak 71-70_141
Stephan Jaeger 65-77_142
Brandon Hagy 70-72_142
Beau Hossler 73-69_142
Patton Kizzire 70-72_142
Taylor Moore 75-67_142
Jonathan Byrd 69-73_142
Aaron Wise 67-75_142
Mackenzie Hughes 70-72_142
Austin Cook 72-70_142
Mark Hubbard 69-73_142
Max Homa 68-74_142
Jim Herman 71-71_142
Bryson DeChambeau 70-72_142
Rickie Fowler 66-76_142
James Hahn 72-70_142
Jason Dufner 73-70_143
Henrik Norlander 74-69_143
Jonas Blixt 70-73_143
Scott Gutschewski 71-72_143
Danny Lee 76-67_143
Austin Eckroat 71-72_143
Hayden Buckley 71-72_143
Vince Whaley 77-66_143
Kurt Kitayama 72-71_143
Jim Knous 72-71_143
Peter Uihlein 71-72_143
Brice Garnett 72-71_143
Sam Burns 67-76_143
Tom Hoge 69-74_143
Corey Conners 75-68_143
Justin Lower 75-68_143
Emiliano Grillo 71-73_144
Tony Finau 67-77_144
Matt Jones 71-73_144
Brandt Snedeker 70-74_144
Brett Drewitt 71-73_144
Brooks Koepka 70-74_144
Ben Kohles 69-75_144
Jared Wolfe 73-71_144
Nick Hardy 67-77_144
Sung Kang 74-71_145
Hudson Swafford 70-75_145
Martin Trainer 77-68_145
Brian Stuard 69-76_145
Keith Mitchell 74-71_145
Seth Reeves 69-76_145
Dylan Wu 70-75_145
Trey Mullinax 70-76_146
Joel Dahmen 74-72_146
J.T. Poston 75-71_146
Brandon Wu 70-76_146
Lee Hodges 76-70_146
Brent Grant 71-75_146
Kyle Stanley 80-67_147
Davis Riley 70-77_147
Tyler McCumber 77-70_147
Callum Tarren 80-67_147
Dawie van der Walt 71-76_147
David Skinns 72-75_147
Sam Ryder 80-67_147
Phil Mickelson 76-71_147
Kevin Yu 71-76_147
Nick Watney 74-74_148
Chesson Hadley 69-79_148
Adam Hadwin 73-75_148
Dylan Frittelli 67-81_148
Jordan Spieth 70-78_148
Richy Werenski 77-72_149
Maxwell Sear 79-70_149
Harry Higgs 74-76_150
Jared du Toit 77-74_151
Paul Barjon 77-74_151
Max McGreevy 74-77_151
Ryan Alford 77-75_152
Joshua Creel 81-73_154
Michael Block 76-81_157
Kamaiu Johnson 72-85_157
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments