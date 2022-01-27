Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 7:59 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Torrey Pines (North & South)
San Diego, Calif.
Purse: $8.4 Million
North Course
Yardage: 7,258; Par: 72
South Course
Yardage: 7,765; Par: 72
Second Round

Adam Schenk 69-62_131

Jon Rahm 66-65_131

Justin Thomas 68-63_131

Cameron Tringale 67-65_132

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Peter Malnati 67-66_133

Aaron Rai 67-68_135

Alex Smalley 73-62_135

Luke List 67-68_135

Si Woo Kim 71-64_135

Jason Day 70-65_135

Sahith Theegala 67-68_135

Ryan Palmer 67-69_136

        Read more: Sports News

Billy Horschel 63-73_136

Sungjae Im 70-66_136

Bill Haas 67-69_136

Taylor Montgomery 72-64_136

Doc Redman 74-63_137

Scottie Scheffler 70-67_137

Dustin Johnson 68-69_137

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Will Zalatoris 69-68_137

Joaquin Niemann 69-68_137

Michael Thompson 64-73_137

Maverick McNealy 67-71_138

Francesco Molinari 66-72_138

Justin Rose 67-71_138

Taylor Pendrith 67-71_138

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-69_138

Austin Smotherman 67-71_138

Chad Ramey 71-67_138

Scott Piercy 72-66_138

Nick Taylor 73-65_138

Marc Leishman 71-67_138

Patrick Reed 72-66_138

Mito Pereira 69-69_138

Doug Ghim 66-73_139

Rory Sabbatini 71-68_139

Alex Noren 70-69_139

Kevin Tway 65-74_139

Jimmy Walker 69-70_139

Sebastián Muñoz 74-65_139

Matthew NeSmith 68-71_139

Joseph Bramlett 73-66_139

J.J. Spaun 73-66_139

Camilo Villegas 70-69_139

Sepp Straka 73-66_139

C.T. Pan 67-72_139

Hideki Matsuyama 72-67_139

Daniel Berger 67-72_139

Talor Gooch 73-66_139

Patrick Rodgers 71-69_140

Jhonattan Vegas 71-69_140

Cameron Champ 75-65_140

Xander Schauffele 68-72_140

Keegan Bradley 70-70_140

Bronson Burgoon 70-70_140

Pat Perez 72-68_140

Robert Streb 67-73_140

Cam Davis 68-72_140

Chez Reavie 70-70_140

Gary Woodland 72-68_140

Greyson Sigg 72-68_140

Hank Lebioda 74-67_141

Anirban Lahiri 71-70_141

Adam Long 72-69_141

Kevin Chappell 73-68_141

Lanto Griffin 73-68_141

David Lipsky 68-73_141

Curtis Thompson 70-71_141

Scott Stallings 69-72_141

Kevin Streelman 70-71_141

Wyndham Clark 69-72_141

Seung-Yul Noh 73-68_141

Martin Laird 67-74_141

Matthew Wolff 71-70_141

Carlos Ortiz 72-69_141

Adam Svensson 72-69_141

Michael Gligic 67-74_141

Cameron Young 67-74_141

Andrew Novak 71-70_141

Missed the cut

Stephan Jaeger 65-77_142

Brandon Hagy 70-72_142

Beau Hossler 73-69_142

Patton Kizzire 70-72_142

Taylor Moore 75-67_142

Jonathan Byrd 69-73_142

Aaron Wise 67-75_142

Mackenzie Hughes 70-72_142

Austin Cook 72-70_142

Mark Hubbard 69-73_142

Max Homa 68-74_142

Jim Herman 71-71_142

Bryson DeChambeau 70-72_142

Rickie Fowler 66-76_142

James Hahn 72-70_142

Jason Dufner 73-70_143

Henrik Norlander 74-69_143

Jonas Blixt 70-73_143

Scott Gutschewski 71-72_143

Danny Lee 76-67_143

Austin Eckroat 71-72_143

Hayden Buckley 71-72_143

Vince Whaley 77-66_143

Kurt Kitayama 72-71_143

Jim Knous 72-71_143

Peter Uihlein 71-72_143

Brice Garnett 72-71_143

Sam Burns 67-76_143

Tom Hoge 69-74_143

Corey Conners 75-68_143

Justin Lower 75-68_143

Emiliano Grillo 71-73_144

Tony Finau 67-77_144

Matt Jones 71-73_144

Brandt Snedeker 70-74_144

Brett Drewitt 71-73_144

Brooks Koepka 70-74_144

Ben Kohles 69-75_144

Jared Wolfe 73-71_144

Nick Hardy 67-77_144

Sung Kang 74-71_145

Hudson Swafford 70-75_145

Martin Trainer 77-68_145

Brian Stuard 69-76_145

Keith Mitchell 74-71_145

Seth Reeves 69-76_145

Dylan Wu 70-75_145

Trey Mullinax 70-76_146

Joel Dahmen 74-72_146

J.T. Poston 75-71_146

Brandon Wu 70-76_146

Lee Hodges 76-70_146

Brent Grant 71-75_146

Kyle Stanley 80-67_147

Davis Riley 70-77_147

Tyler McCumber 77-70_147

Callum Tarren 80-67_147

Dawie van der Walt 71-76_147

David Skinns 72-75_147

Sam Ryder 80-67_147

Phil Mickelson 76-71_147

Kevin Yu 71-76_147

Nick Watney 74-74_148

Chesson Hadley 69-79_148

Adam Hadwin 73-75_148

Dylan Frittelli 67-81_148

Jordan Spieth 70-78_148

Richy Werenski 77-72_149

Maxwell Sear 79-70_149

Harry Higgs 74-76_150

Jared du Toit 77-74_151

Paul Barjon 77-74_151

Max McGreevy 74-77_151

Ryan Alford 77-75_152

Joshua Creel 81-73_154

Michael Block 76-81_157

Kamaiu Johnson 72-85_157

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 6th Annual Military Additive...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement