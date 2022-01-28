PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores

|Friday
|At Torrey Pines (North & South)
|San Diego, Calif.
|Purse: $8.4 Million
|North Course
|Yardage: 7,258; Par: 72
|South Course
|Yardage: 7,765; Par: 72
|Third Round
Will Zalatoris 69-68-65_202
Jason Day 70-65-67_202
Aaron Rai 67-68-68_203
Jon Rahm 66-65-72_203
Sungjae Im 70-66-68_204
Cameron Tringale 67-65-72_204
Justin Thomas 68-63-73_204
Maverick McNealy 67-71-67_205
Billy Horschel 63-73-69_205
Ryan Palmer 67-69-69_205
Si Woo Kim 71-64-70_205
Cameron Young 67-74-64_205
Sepp Straka 73-66-67_206
Taylor Pendrith 67-71-68_206
Dustin Johnson 68-69-69_206
Bill Haas 67-69-70_206
Peter Malnati 67-66-73_206
Adam Schenk 69-62-75_206
Daniel Berger 67-72-68_207
Marc Leishman 71-67-69_207
Pat Perez 72-68-67_207
Justin Rose 67-71-69_207
Michael Thompson 64-73-70_207
Taylor Montgomery 72-64-71_207
Scottie Scheffler 70-67-70_207
Luke List 67-68-72_207
Matthew NeSmith 68-71-69_208
Jimmy Walker 69-70-69_208
Mito Pereira 69-69-70_208
Robert Streb 67-73-68_208
Joaquin Niemann 69-68-71_208
Sahith Theegala 67-68-73_208
Sebastián Muñoz 74-65-70_209
Nick Taylor 73-65-71_209
Xander Schauffele 68-72-69_209
Gary Woodland 72-68-69_209
Doc Redman 74-63-72_209
Joseph Bramlett 73-66-71_210
J.J. Spaun 73-66-71_210
Alex Noren 70-69-71_210
Doug Ghim 66-73-71_210
Patrick Reed 72-66-72_210
Cameron Champ 75-65-70_210
Austin Smotherman 67-71-72_210
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-69-72_210
Kevin Streelman 70-71-69_210
Kevin Tway 65-74-72_211
Talor Gooch 73-66-72_211
Patrick Rodgers 71-69-71_211
Jhonattan Vegas 71-69-71_211
Keegan Bradley 70-70-71_211
Chad Ramey 71-67-73_211
Cam Davis 68-72-71_211
Francesco Molinari 66-72-73_211
Martin Laird 67-74-70_211
Alex Smalley 73-62-76_211
Camilo Villegas 70-69-73_212
Hideki Matsuyama 72-67-73_212
Rory Sabbatini 71-68-73_212
Greyson Sigg 72-68-72_212
Matthew Wolff 71-70-71_212
Chez Reavie 70-70-73_213
Hank Lebioda 74-67-72_213
Anirban Lahiri 71-70-72_213
Curtis Thompson 70-71-72_213
Wyndham Clark 69-72-72_213
Scott Piercy 72-66-76_214
Bronson Burgoon 70-70-74_214
Adam Long 72-69-73_214
Kevin Chappell 73-68-73_214
Lanto Griffin 73-68-74_215
David Lipsky 68-73-74_215
Seung-Yul Noh 73-68-74_215
C.T. Pan 67-72-77_216
Carlos Ortiz 72-69-75_216
Michael Gligic 67-74-75_216
Scott Stallings 69-72-76_217
Andrew Novak 71-70-77_218
Adam Svensson 72-69-79_220
