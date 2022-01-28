On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 8:44 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Torrey Pines (North & South)
San Diego, Calif.
Purse: $8.4 Million
North Course
Yardage: 7,258; Par: 72
South Course
Yardage: 7,765; Par: 72
Third Round

Will Zalatoris 69-68-65_202

Jason Day 70-65-67_202

Aaron Rai 67-68-68_203

Jon Rahm 66-65-72_203

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Sungjae Im 70-66-68_204

Cameron Tringale 67-65-72_204

Justin Thomas 68-63-73_204

Maverick McNealy 67-71-67_205

Billy Horschel 63-73-69_205

Ryan Palmer 67-69-69_205

Si Woo Kim 71-64-70_205

Cameron Young 67-74-64_205

        Read more: Sports News

Sepp Straka 73-66-67_206

Taylor Pendrith 67-71-68_206

Dustin Johnson 68-69-69_206

Bill Haas 67-69-70_206

Peter Malnati 67-66-73_206

Adam Schenk 69-62-75_206

Daniel Berger 67-72-68_207

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Marc Leishman 71-67-69_207

Pat Perez 72-68-67_207

Justin Rose 67-71-69_207

Michael Thompson 64-73-70_207

Taylor Montgomery 72-64-71_207

Scottie Scheffler 70-67-70_207

Luke List 67-68-72_207

Matthew NeSmith 68-71-69_208

Jimmy Walker 69-70-69_208

Mito Pereira 69-69-70_208

Robert Streb 67-73-68_208

Joaquin Niemann 69-68-71_208

Sahith Theegala 67-68-73_208

Sebastián Muñoz 74-65-70_209

Nick Taylor 73-65-71_209

Xander Schauffele 68-72-69_209

Gary Woodland 72-68-69_209

Doc Redman 74-63-72_209

Joseph Bramlett 73-66-71_210

J.J. Spaun 73-66-71_210

Alex Noren 70-69-71_210

Doug Ghim 66-73-71_210

Patrick Reed 72-66-72_210

Cameron Champ 75-65-70_210

Austin Smotherman 67-71-72_210

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-69-72_210

Kevin Streelman 70-71-69_210

Kevin Tway 65-74-72_211

Talor Gooch 73-66-72_211

Patrick Rodgers 71-69-71_211

Jhonattan Vegas 71-69-71_211

Keegan Bradley 70-70-71_211

Chad Ramey 71-67-73_211

Cam Davis 68-72-71_211

Francesco Molinari 66-72-73_211

Martin Laird 67-74-70_211

Alex Smalley 73-62-76_211

Camilo Villegas 70-69-73_212

Hideki Matsuyama 72-67-73_212

Rory Sabbatini 71-68-73_212

Greyson Sigg 72-68-72_212

Matthew Wolff 71-70-71_212

Chez Reavie 70-70-73_213

Hank Lebioda 74-67-72_213

Anirban Lahiri 71-70-72_213

Curtis Thompson 70-71-72_213

Wyndham Clark 69-72-72_213

Scott Piercy 72-66-76_214

Bronson Burgoon 70-70-74_214

Adam Long 72-69-73_214

Kevin Chappell 73-68-73_214

Lanto Griffin 73-68-74_215

David Lipsky 68-73-74_215

Seung-Yul Noh 73-68-74_215

C.T. Pan 67-72-77_216

Carlos Ortiz 72-69-75_216

Michael Gligic 67-74-75_216

Scott Stallings 69-72-76_217

Andrew Novak 71-70-77_218

Adam Svensson 72-69-79_220

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol