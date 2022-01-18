PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through Jan. 17

Points Money 1. Hideki Matsuyama 1,153 $3,550,423 2. Talor Gooch 930 $2,475,044 3. Sam Burns 776 $2,067,031 4. Cameron Smith 731 $2,133,375 5. Sungjae Im 718 $1,849,698 6. Viktor Hovland 581 $1,543,781 7. Max Homa 573 $1,445,638 8. Jason Kokrak 573 $1,585,460 9. Lucas Herbert 519 $1,272,000 10. Matthew Wolff 511 $1,294,658 11. Rory McIlroy 500 $1,755,000 12. Russell Henley 498 $1,283,668 13. Mackenzie Hughes 491 $1,350,248 14. Seamus Power 485 $1,231,442 15. Maverick McNealy 480 $1,174,616 16. Collin Morikawa 473 $1,598,322 17. Cameron Tringale 439 $1,366,328 18. Marc Leishman 414 $1,032,996 19. Scottie Scheffler 400 $1,074,351 20. Carlos Ortiz 339 $873,234 21. Justin Thomas 333 $899,131 22. Danny Lee 328 $797,200 23. Keith Mitchell 322 $985,310 24. Sebastian Munoz 313 $929,790 25. Brendan Steele 310 $1,019,341 26. Patrick Reed 310 $761,105 27. Mito Pereira 305 $687,990 28. Jon Rahm 300 $810,000 29. Aaron Wise 290 $769,394 30. Nick Watney 284 $700,038 31. Kevin Tway 279 $743,447 32. Matt Jones 275 $718,296 33. Cameron Young 269 $667,190 34. Tom Hoge 265 $680,690 35. Luke List 258 $718,610 36. Kevin Kisner 251 $680,085 37. Denny McCarthy 250 $597,673 38. Hayden Buckley 250 $646,820 39. Si Woo Kim 230 $622,508 40. Patrick Rodgers 226 $555,766 41. Scott Stallings 220 $532,678 42. Adam Long 211 $470,425 43. Joel Dahmen 211 $542,903 44. Kramer Hickok 205 $508,018 45. Adam Schenk 204 $499,572 46. Vincent Whaley 193 $476,783 47. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700 48. J.J. Spaun 189 $418,643 49. Lanto Griffin 189 $562,292 50. Rickie Fowler 187 $625,382 51. Russell Knox 187 $448,518 52. Robert Streb 184 $537,511 53. Taylor Pendrith 178 $385,749 54. Michael Thompson 175 $463,378 55. Matt Kuchar 174 $398,961 56. Henrik Norlander 173 $466,265 57. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209 58. Corey Conners 166 $376,768 59. Webb Simpson 166 $446,540 60. C.T. Pan 165 $422,842 61. Troy Merritt 162 $349,190 62. Taylor Moore 161 $366,433 63. Abraham Ancer 157 $491,265 64. Joaquin Niemann 156 $397,237 65. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 156 $428,113 66. Keegan Bradley 156 $474,567 67. Jhonattan Vegas 152 $395,552 68. Davis Riley 150 $333,675 69. Andrew Putnam 148 $338,733 70. Rory Sabbatini 145 $371,000 71. Lucas Glover 144 $450,645 72. Aaron Rai 142 $316,026 73. Alex Smalley 142 $315,365 74. Peter Malnati 139 $317,257 75. Adam Scott 139 $428,929 76. Patrick Cantlay 135 $400,000 77. Harold Varner III 135 $317,610 78. Xander Schauffele 135 $350,111 79. Adam Svensson 133 $321,247 80. Cameron Davis 130 $302,231 81. Ryan Palmer 130 $288,842 82. Adam Hadwin 126 $317,765 83. Will Zalatoris 123 $298,662 84. Harry Higgs 120 $349,728 85. Scott Piercy 119 $278,939 86. Erik Van Rooyen 119 $304,302 87. Nate Lashley 117 $242,097 88. Trey Mullinax 114 $295,820 89. Sergio Garcia 114 $289,206 90. Tyler McCumber 113 $307,005 91. Chris Kirk 113 $293,641 92. John Huh 113 $272,800 93. Brendon Todd 112 $264,177 94. Kevin Na 106 $255,741 95. Martin Trainer 105 $289,688 96. Sahith Theegala 104 $273,079 97. Chad Ramey 104 $228,275 98. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 103 $239,060 99. Martin Laird 102 $232,230 100. Wyndham Clark 101 $209,880 101. Matthew NeSmith 101 $220,685 102. Daniel Berger 100 $286,000 103. Greyson Sigg 99 $183,135 104. Branden Grace 99 $382,079 105. Chez Reavie 96 $172,619 106. Stephan Jaeger 95 $173,688 107. Mark Hubbard 94 $184,063 108. Charles Howell III 94 $197,422 109. Max McGreevy 93 $206,226 110. Charley Hoffman 92 $198,170 111. Dylan Frittelli 91 $171,373 112. Tyler Duncan 89 $195,154 113. Sam Ryder 89 $308,811 114. Tommy Fleetwood 88 $296,957 115. Seth Reeves 85 $219,635 116. Jordan Spieth 85 $235,331 117. James Hahn 83 $222,535 118. Curtis Thompson 80 $190,775 119. Justin Rose 79 $195,638 120. Billy Horschel 76 $188,794 121. Sung Kang 75 $172,783 122. Andrew Novak 75 $141,170 123. Hudson Swafford 73 $161,226 124. Jim Knous 72 $182,435 125. Brian Gay 71 $156,025 126. Gary Woodland 70 $243,750 127. Danny Willett 70 $129,617 128. Emiliano Grillo 68 $179,723 129. Stewart Cink 68 $176,423 130. Bronson Burgoon 67 $139,813 131. Louis Oosthuizen 66 $151,385 132. Austin Cook 65 $165,060 133. Dylan Wu 65 $133,845 134. Tony Finau 65 $169,349 135. Doug Ghim 65 $139,749 136. Matthias Schwab 63 $124,640 137. Satoshi Kodaira 63 $168,775 138. Roger Sloan 63 $161,147 139. Jonathan Byrd 62 $117,075 140. Graeme McDowell 61 $143,235 141. Garrick Higgo 60 $178,818 142. Tyrrell Hatton 57 $144,771 143. Alex Noren 56 $157,072 144. Joseph Bramlett 56 $119,758 145. Lee Hodges 55 $119,038 146. Kevin Streelman 55 $118,380 147. Nick Hardy 54 $102,410 148. Zach Johnson 54 $123,600 149. Justin Lower 53 $115,550 150. Hank Lebioda 52 $125,625

