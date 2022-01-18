PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through Jan. 17
|
|
|Points
|Money
|1.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,153
|$3,550,423
|2.
|Talor Gooch
|930
|$2,475,044
|3.
|Sam Burns
|776
|$2,067,031
|4.
|Cameron Smith
|731
|$2,133,375
|5.
|Sungjae Im
|718
|$1,849,698
|6.
|Viktor Hovland
|581
|$1,543,781
|7.
|Max Homa
|573
|$1,445,638
|8.
|Jason Kokrak
|573
|$1,585,460
|9.
|Lucas Herbert
|519
|$1,272,000
|10.
|Matthew Wolff
|511
|$1,294,658
|11.
|Rory McIlroy
|500
|$1,755,000
|12.
|Russell Henley
|498
|$1,283,668
|13.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|491
|$1,350,248
|14.
|Seamus Power
|485
|$1,231,442
|15.
|Maverick McNealy
|480
|$1,174,616
|16.
|Collin Morikawa
|473
|$1,598,322
|17.
|Cameron Tringale
|439
|$1,366,328
|18.
|Marc Leishman
|414
|$1,032,996
|19.
|Scottie Scheffler
|400
|$1,074,351
|20.
|Carlos Ortiz
|339
|$873,234
|21.
|Justin Thomas
|333
|$899,131
|22.
|Danny Lee
|328
|$797,200
|23.
|Keith Mitchell
|322
|$985,310
|24.
|Sebastian Munoz
|313
|$929,790
|25.
|Brendan Steele
|310
|$1,019,341
|26.
|Patrick Reed
|310
|$761,105
|27.
|Mito Pereira
|305
|$687,990
|28.
|Jon Rahm
|300
|$810,000
|29.
|Aaron Wise
|290
|$769,394
|30.
|Nick Watney
|284
|$700,038
|31.
|Kevin Tway
|279
|$743,447
|32.
|Matt Jones
|275
|$718,296
|33.
|Cameron Young
|269
|$667,190
|34.
|Tom Hoge
|265
|$680,690
|35.
|Luke List
|258
|$718,610
|36.
|Kevin Kisner
|251
|$680,085
|37.
|Denny McCarthy
|250
|$597,673
|38.
|Hayden Buckley
|250
|$646,820
|39.
|Si Woo Kim
|230
|$622,508
|40.
|Patrick Rodgers
|226
|$555,766
|41.
|Scott Stallings
|220
|$532,678
|42.
|Adam Long
|211
|$470,425
|43.
|Joel Dahmen
|211
|$542,903
|44.
|Kramer Hickok
|205
|$508,018
|45.
|Adam Schenk
|204
|$499,572
|46.
|Vincent Whaley
|193
|$476,783
|47.
|Andrew Landry
|191
|$498,700
|48.
|J.J. Spaun
|189
|$418,643
|49.
|Lanto Griffin
|189
|$562,292
|50.
|Rickie Fowler
|187
|$625,382
|51.
|Russell Knox
|187
|$448,518
|52.
|Robert Streb
|184
|$537,511
|53.
|Taylor Pendrith
|178
|$385,749
|54.
|Michael Thompson
|175
|$463,378
|55.
|Matt Kuchar
|174
|$398,961
|56.
|Henrik Norlander
|173
|$466,265
|57.
|Matt Wallace
|170
|$540,209
|58.
|Corey Conners
|166
|$376,768
|59.
|Webb Simpson
|166
|$446,540
|60.
|C.T. Pan
|165
|$422,842
|61.
|Troy Merritt
|162
|$349,190
|62.
|Taylor Moore
|161
|$366,433
|63.
|Abraham Ancer
|157
|$491,265
|64.
|Joaquin Niemann
|156
|$397,237
|65.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|156
|$428,113
|66.
|Keegan Bradley
|156
|$474,567
|67.
|Jhonattan Vegas
|152
|$395,552
|68.
|Davis Riley
|150
|$333,675
|69.
|Andrew Putnam
|148
|$338,733
|70.
|Rory Sabbatini
|145
|$371,000
|71.
|Lucas Glover
|144
|$450,645
|72.
|Aaron Rai
|142
|$316,026
|73.
|Alex Smalley
|142
|$315,365
|74.
|Peter Malnati
|139
|$317,257
|75.
|Adam Scott
|139
|$428,929
|76.
|Patrick Cantlay
|135
|$400,000
|77.
|Harold Varner III
|135
|$317,610
|78.
|Xander Schauffele
|135
|$350,111
|79.
|Adam Svensson
|133
|$321,247
|80.
|Cameron Davis
|130
|$302,231
|81.
|Ryan Palmer
|130
|$288,842
|82.
|Adam Hadwin
|126
|$317,765
|83.
|Will Zalatoris
|123
|$298,662
|84.
|Harry Higgs
|120
|$349,728
|85.
|Scott Piercy
|119
|$278,939
|86.
|Erik Van Rooyen
|119
|$304,302
|87.
|Nate Lashley
|117
|$242,097
|88.
|Trey Mullinax
|114
|$295,820
|89.
|Sergio Garcia
|114
|$289,206
|90.
|Tyler McCumber
|113
|$307,005
|91.
|Chris Kirk
|113
|$293,641
|92.
|John Huh
|113
|$272,800
|93.
|Brendon Todd
|112
|$264,177
|94.
|Kevin Na
|106
|$255,741
|95.
|Martin Trainer
|105
|$289,688
|96.
|Sahith Theegala
|104
|$273,079
|97.
|Chad Ramey
|104
|$228,275
|98.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|103
|$239,060
|99.
|Martin Laird
|102
|$232,230
|100.
|Wyndham Clark
|101
|$209,880
|101.
|Matthew NeSmith
|101
|$220,685
|102.
|Daniel Berger
|100
|$286,000
|103.
|Greyson Sigg
|99
|$183,135
|104.
|Branden Grace
|99
|$382,079
|105.
|Chez Reavie
|96
|$172,619
|106.
|Stephan Jaeger
|95
|$173,688
|107.
|Mark Hubbard
|94
|$184,063
|108.
|Charles Howell III
|94
|$197,422
|109.
|Max McGreevy
|93
|$206,226
|110.
|Charley Hoffman
|92
|$198,170
|111.
|Dylan Frittelli
|91
|$171,373
|112.
|Tyler Duncan
|89
|$195,154
|113.
|Sam Ryder
|89
|$308,811
|114.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|88
|$296,957
|115.
|Seth Reeves
|85
|$219,635
|116.
|Jordan Spieth
|85
|$235,331
|117.
|James Hahn
|83
|$222,535
|118.
|Curtis Thompson
|80
|$190,775
|119.
|Justin Rose
|79
|$195,638
|120.
|Billy Horschel
|76
|$188,794
|121.
|Sung Kang
|75
|$172,783
|122.
|Andrew Novak
|75
|$141,170
|123.
|Hudson Swafford
|73
|$161,226
|124.
|Jim Knous
|72
|$182,435
|125.
|Brian Gay
|71
|$156,025
|126.
|Gary Woodland
|70
|$243,750
|127.
|Danny Willett
|70
|$129,617
|128.
|Emiliano Grillo
|68
|$179,723
|129.
|Stewart Cink
|68
|$176,423
|130.
|Bronson Burgoon
|67
|$139,813
|131.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|66
|$151,385
|132.
|Austin Cook
|65
|$165,060
|133.
|Dylan Wu
|65
|$133,845
|134.
|Tony Finau
|65
|$169,349
|135.
|Doug Ghim
|65
|$139,749
|136.
|Matthias Schwab
|63
|$124,640
|137.
|Satoshi Kodaira
|63
|$168,775
|138.
|Roger Sloan
|63
|$161,147
|139.
|Jonathan Byrd
|62
|$117,075
|140.
|Graeme McDowell
|61
|$143,235
|141.
|Garrick Higgo
|60
|$178,818
|142.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|57
|$144,771
|143.
|Alex Noren
|56
|$157,072
|144.
|Joseph Bramlett
|56
|$119,758
|145.
|Lee Hodges
|55
|$119,038
|146.
|Kevin Streelman
|55
|$118,380
|147.
|Nick Hardy
|54
|$102,410
|148.
|Zach Johnson
|54
|$123,600
|149.
|Justin Lower
|53
|$115,550
|150.
|Hank Lebioda
|52
|$125,625
Copyright
