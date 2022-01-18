On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 3:01 pm
2 min read
      

Through Jan. 17

Points Money
1. Hideki Matsuyama 1,153 $3,550,423
2. Talor Gooch 930 $2,475,044
3. Sam Burns 776 $2,067,031
4. Cameron Smith 731 $2,133,375
5. Sungjae Im 718 $1,849,698
6. Viktor Hovland 581 $1,543,781
7. Max Homa 573 $1,445,638
8. Jason Kokrak 573 $1,585,460
9. Lucas Herbert 519 $1,272,000
10. Matthew Wolff 511 $1,294,658
11. Rory McIlroy 500 $1,755,000
12. Russell Henley 498 $1,283,668
13. Mackenzie Hughes 491 $1,350,248
14. Seamus Power 485 $1,231,442
15. Maverick McNealy 480 $1,174,616
16. Collin Morikawa 473 $1,598,322
17. Cameron Tringale 439 $1,366,328
18. Marc Leishman 414 $1,032,996
19. Scottie Scheffler 400 $1,074,351
20. Carlos Ortiz 339 $873,234
21. Justin Thomas 333 $899,131
22. Danny Lee 328 $797,200
23. Keith Mitchell 322 $985,310
24. Sebastian Munoz 313 $929,790
25. Brendan Steele 310 $1,019,341
26. Patrick Reed 310 $761,105
27. Mito Pereira 305 $687,990
28. Jon Rahm 300 $810,000
29. Aaron Wise 290 $769,394
30. Nick Watney 284 $700,038
31. Kevin Tway 279 $743,447
32. Matt Jones 275 $718,296
33. Cameron Young 269 $667,190
34. Tom Hoge 265 $680,690
35. Luke List 258 $718,610
36. Kevin Kisner 251 $680,085
37. Denny McCarthy 250 $597,673
38. Hayden Buckley 250 $646,820
39. Si Woo Kim 230 $622,508
40. Patrick Rodgers 226 $555,766
41. Scott Stallings 220 $532,678
42. Adam Long 211 $470,425
43. Joel Dahmen 211 $542,903
44. Kramer Hickok 205 $508,018
45. Adam Schenk 204 $499,572
46. Vincent Whaley 193 $476,783
47. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700
48. J.J. Spaun 189 $418,643
49. Lanto Griffin 189 $562,292
50. Rickie Fowler 187 $625,382
51. Russell Knox 187 $448,518
52. Robert Streb 184 $537,511
53. Taylor Pendrith 178 $385,749
54. Michael Thompson 175 $463,378
55. Matt Kuchar 174 $398,961
56. Henrik Norlander 173 $466,265
57. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209
58. Corey Conners 166 $376,768
59. Webb Simpson 166 $446,540
60. C.T. Pan 165 $422,842
61. Troy Merritt 162 $349,190
62. Taylor Moore 161 $366,433
63. Abraham Ancer 157 $491,265
64. Joaquin Niemann 156 $397,237
65. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 156 $428,113
66. Keegan Bradley 156 $474,567
67. Jhonattan Vegas 152 $395,552
68. Davis Riley 150 $333,675
69. Andrew Putnam 148 $338,733
70. Rory Sabbatini 145 $371,000
71. Lucas Glover 144 $450,645
72. Aaron Rai 142 $316,026
73. Alex Smalley 142 $315,365
74. Peter Malnati 139 $317,257
75. Adam Scott 139 $428,929
76. Patrick Cantlay 135 $400,000
77. Harold Varner III 135 $317,610
78. Xander Schauffele 135 $350,111
79. Adam Svensson 133 $321,247
80. Cameron Davis 130 $302,231
81. Ryan Palmer 130 $288,842
82. Adam Hadwin 126 $317,765
83. Will Zalatoris 123 $298,662
84. Harry Higgs 120 $349,728
85. Scott Piercy 119 $278,939
86. Erik Van Rooyen 119 $304,302
87. Nate Lashley 117 $242,097
88. Trey Mullinax 114 $295,820
89. Sergio Garcia 114 $289,206
90. Tyler McCumber 113 $307,005
91. Chris Kirk 113 $293,641
92. John Huh 113 $272,800
93. Brendon Todd 112 $264,177
94. Kevin Na 106 $255,741
95. Martin Trainer 105 $289,688
96. Sahith Theegala 104 $273,079
97. Chad Ramey 104 $228,275
98. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 103 $239,060
99. Martin Laird 102 $232,230
100. Wyndham Clark 101 $209,880
101. Matthew NeSmith 101 $220,685
102. Daniel Berger 100 $286,000
103. Greyson Sigg 99 $183,135
104. Branden Grace 99 $382,079
105. Chez Reavie 96 $172,619
106. Stephan Jaeger 95 $173,688
107. Mark Hubbard 94 $184,063
108. Charles Howell III 94 $197,422
109. Max McGreevy 93 $206,226
110. Charley Hoffman 92 $198,170
111. Dylan Frittelli 91 $171,373
112. Tyler Duncan 89 $195,154
113. Sam Ryder 89 $308,811
114. Tommy Fleetwood 88 $296,957
115. Seth Reeves 85 $219,635
116. Jordan Spieth 85 $235,331
117. James Hahn 83 $222,535
118. Curtis Thompson 80 $190,775
119. Justin Rose 79 $195,638
120. Billy Horschel 76 $188,794
121. Sung Kang 75 $172,783
122. Andrew Novak 75 $141,170
123. Hudson Swafford 73 $161,226
124. Jim Knous 72 $182,435
125. Brian Gay 71 $156,025
126. Gary Woodland 70 $243,750
127. Danny Willett 70 $129,617
128. Emiliano Grillo 68 $179,723
129. Stewart Cink 68 $176,423
130. Bronson Burgoon 67 $139,813
131. Louis Oosthuizen 66 $151,385
132. Austin Cook 65 $165,060
133. Dylan Wu 65 $133,845
134. Tony Finau 65 $169,349
135. Doug Ghim 65 $139,749
136. Matthias Schwab 63 $124,640
137. Satoshi Kodaira 63 $168,775
138. Roger Sloan 63 $161,147
139. Jonathan Byrd 62 $117,075
140. Graeme McDowell 61 $143,235
141. Garrick Higgo 60 $178,818
142. Tyrrell Hatton 57 $144,771
143. Alex Noren 56 $157,072
144. Joseph Bramlett 56 $119,758
145. Lee Hodges 55 $119,038
146. Kevin Streelman 55 $118,380
147. Nick Hardy 54 $102,410
148. Zach Johnson 54 $123,600
149. Justin Lower 53 $115,550
150. Hank Lebioda 52 $125,625

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Getting Started with License...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches off flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson