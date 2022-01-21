Trending:
PGA Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship Scores

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 10:34 pm
< a min read
      
Friday
At Hualalai Golf Club
Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
Second Round

Ernie Els 64-68_132

Vijay Singh 65-67_132

Stephen Ames 66-66_132

Jim Furyk 67-66_133

Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-66_133

Brett Quigley 67-66_133

Steven Alker 66-67_133

Retief Goosen 66-67_133

Shane Bertsch 68-67_135

David Toms 67-68_135

Scott Parel 70-66_136

Dicky Pride 68-68_136

Doug Barron 69-68_137

Jeff Sluman 69-68_137

Jeff Maggert 67-70_137

K.J. Choi 67-70_137

Bernhard Langer 66-71_137

Ken Tanigawa 71-67_138

Corey Pavin 69-69_138

Michael Allen 67-71_138

Darren Clarke 66-72_138

Paul Broadhurst 69-70_139

Lee Janzen 68-71_139

Mark O’Meara 72-68_140

Cameron Beckman 68-72_140

John Daly 72-69_141

Jerry Kelly 71-70_141

Mike Weir 69-72_141

Olin Browne 71-71_142

Rocco Mediate 74-69_143

Mark Calcavecchia 72-71_143

Fred Funk 72-71_143

Joe Durant 70-73_143

Rod Pampling 70-73_143

Jay Haas 69-74_143

David Duval 74-70_144

Tom Lehman 73-71_144

Alex Cejka 71-73_144

Scott McCarron 73-73_146

Tom Watson 78-69_147

Larry Mize 71-77_148

Stephen Dodd 85-68_153

