PGA Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Hualalai Golf Club
|Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
|Second Round
Ernie Els 64-68_132
Vijay Singh 65-67_132
Stephen Ames 66-66_132
Jim Furyk 67-66_133
Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-66_133
Brett Quigley 67-66_133
Steven Alker 66-67_133
Retief Goosen 66-67_133
Shane Bertsch 68-67_135
David Toms 67-68_135
Scott Parel 70-66_136
Dicky Pride 68-68_136
Doug Barron 69-68_137
Jeff Sluman 69-68_137
Jeff Maggert 67-70_137
K.J. Choi 67-70_137
Bernhard Langer 66-71_137
Ken Tanigawa 71-67_138
Corey Pavin 69-69_138
Michael Allen 67-71_138
Darren Clarke 66-72_138
Paul Broadhurst 69-70_139
Lee Janzen 68-71_139
Mark O’Meara 72-68_140
Cameron Beckman 68-72_140
John Daly 72-69_141
Jerry Kelly 71-70_141
Mike Weir 69-72_141
Olin Browne 71-71_142
Rocco Mediate 74-69_143
Mark Calcavecchia 72-71_143
Fred Funk 72-71_143
Joe Durant 70-73_143
Rod Pampling 70-73_143
Jay Haas 69-74_143
David Duval 74-70_144
Tom Lehman 73-71_144
Alex Cejka 71-73_144
Scott McCarron 73-73_146
Tom Watson 78-69_147
Larry Mize 71-77_148
Stephen Dodd 85-68_153
