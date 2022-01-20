Trending:
PGA Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship Scores

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:32 pm
< a min read
      
Thursday
At Hualalai Golf Club
Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
First Round

Ernie Els 32-32_64

Vijay Singh 32-33_65

Stephen Ames 33-33_66

Steven Alker 32-34_66

Retief Goosen 34-32_66

Darren Clarke 34-32_66

Bernhard Langer 33-33_66

Michael Allen 34-33_67

Brett Quigley 33-34_67

Jeff Maggert 34-33_67

K.J. Choi 32-35_67

David Toms 33-34_67

Jim Furyk 34-33_67

Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-33_67

Cameron Beckman 35-33_68

Shane Bertsch 35-33_68

Dicky Pride 34-34_68

Lee Janzen 34-34_68

Doug Barron 35-34_69

Corey Pavin 34-35_69

Jeff Sluman 35-34_69

Paul Broadhurst 32-37_69

Jay Haas 36-33_69

Mike Weir 35-34_69

Joe Durant 37-33_70

Scott Parel 38-32_70

Rod Pampling 35-35_70

Olin Browne 34-37_71

Ken Tanigawa 37-34_71

Larry Mize 36-35_71

Alex Cejka 35-36_71

Jerry Kelly 37-34_71

Fred Funk 37-35_72

Mark Calcavecchia 39-33_72

John Daly 35-37_72

Mark O’Meara 37-35_72

Tom Lehman 36-37_73

Scott McCarron 39-34_73

Rocco Mediate 36-38_74

David Duval 37-37_74

Tom Watson 37-41_78

Stephen Dodd 44-41_85

