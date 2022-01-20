PGA Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship Scores

|Thursday
|At Hualalai Golf Club
|Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
|First Round
Ernie Els 32-32_64
Vijay Singh 32-33_65
Stephen Ames 33-33_66
Steven Alker 32-34_66
Retief Goosen 34-32_66
Darren Clarke 34-32_66
Bernhard Langer 33-33_66
Michael Allen 34-33_67
Brett Quigley 33-34_67
Jeff Maggert 34-33_67
K.J. Choi 32-35_67
David Toms 33-34_67
Jim Furyk 34-33_67
Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-33_67
Cameron Beckman 35-33_68
Shane Bertsch 35-33_68
Dicky Pride 34-34_68
Lee Janzen 34-34_68
Doug Barron 35-34_69
Corey Pavin 34-35_69
Jeff Sluman 35-34_69
Paul Broadhurst 32-37_69
Jay Haas 36-33_69
Mike Weir 35-34_69
Joe Durant 37-33_70
Scott Parel 38-32_70
Rod Pampling 35-35_70
Olin Browne 34-37_71
Ken Tanigawa 37-34_71
Larry Mize 36-35_71
Alex Cejka 35-36_71
Jerry Kelly 37-34_71
Fred Funk 37-35_72
Mark Calcavecchia 39-33_72
John Daly 35-37_72
Mark O’Meara 37-35_72
Tom Lehman 36-37_73
Scott McCarron 39-34_73
Rocco Mediate 36-38_74
David Duval 37-37_74
Tom Watson 37-41_78
Stephen Dodd 44-41_85
