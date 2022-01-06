PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores

|Thursday
|At Kapalua Plantation Golf Course
|Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|Purse: $8.2 Million
|Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
|First Round
Cameron Smith 33-32_65 -8
Daniel Berger 31-35_66 -7
Jon Rahm 33-33_66 -7
Patrick Cantlay 35-31_66 -7
Erik van Rooyen 31-36_67 -6
Kevin Na 34-33_67 -6
Sungjae Im 33-34_67 -6
Garrick Higgo 32-36_68 -5
Joel Dahmen 34-34_68 -5
Brooks Koepka 33-35_68 -5
Talor Gooch 32-36_68 -5
Collin Morikawa 35-33_68 -5
Viktor Hovland 32-37_69 -4
Kevin Kisner 36-33_69 -4
Lucas Herbert 35-34_69 -4
Marc Leishman 34-35_69 -4
Stewart Cink 34-35_69 -4
Cam Davis 37-32_69 -4
Branden Grace 35-34_69 -4
Bryson DeChambeau 35-34_69 -4
Hideki Matsuyama 35-34_69 -4
Xander Schauffele 34-35_69 -4
Matt Jones 36-34_70 -3
Tony Finau 37-33_70 -3
Seamus Power 36-35_71 -2
Si Woo Kim 36-35_71 -2
Phil Mickelson 36-35_71 -2
Jordan Spieth 36-35_71 -2
Abraham Ancer 34-38_72 -1
Jason Kokrak 37-35_72 -1
Max Homa 34-38_72 -1
Sam Burns 36-36_72 -1
Billy Horschel 35-37_72 -1
K.H. Lee 35-37_72 -1
Harris English 38-35_73 E
Lucas Glover 37-37_74 +1
Patrick Reed 38-36_74 +1
Justin Thomas 38-36_74 +1
