PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores

January 6, 2022 10:35 pm
Thursday
At Kapalua Plantation Golf Course
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Purse: $8.2 Million
Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
First Round

Cameron Smith 33-32_65   -8

Daniel Berger 31-35_66   -7

Jon Rahm 33-33_66   -7

Patrick Cantlay 35-31_66   -7

Erik van Rooyen 31-36_67   -6

Kevin Na 34-33_67   -6

Sungjae Im 33-34_67   -6

Garrick Higgo 32-36_68   -5

Joel Dahmen 34-34_68   -5

Brooks Koepka 33-35_68   -5

Talor Gooch 32-36_68   -5

Collin Morikawa 35-33_68   -5

Viktor Hovland 32-37_69   -4

Kevin Kisner 36-33_69   -4

Lucas Herbert 35-34_69   -4

Marc Leishman 34-35_69   -4

Stewart Cink 34-35_69   -4

Cam Davis 37-32_69   -4

Branden Grace 35-34_69   -4

Bryson DeChambeau 35-34_69   -4

Hideki Matsuyama 35-34_69   -4

Xander Schauffele 34-35_69   -4

Matt Jones 36-34_70   -3

Tony Finau 37-33_70   -3

Seamus Power 36-35_71   -2

Si Woo Kim 36-35_71   -2

Phil Mickelson 36-35_71   -2

Jordan Spieth 36-35_71   -2

Abraham Ancer 34-38_72   -1

Jason Kokrak 37-35_72   -1

Max Homa 34-38_72   -1

Sam Burns 36-36_72   -1

Billy Horschel 35-37_72   -1

K.H. Lee 35-37_72   -1

Harris English 38-35_73    E

Lucas Glover 37-37_74   +1

Patrick Reed 38-36_74   +1

Justin Thomas 38-36_74   +1

