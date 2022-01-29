Pierre and the Rice Owls take on conference foe Southern Miss

Rice Owls (11-8, 4-4 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-13, 1-5 C-USA)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carl Pierre and the Rice Owls take on Tyler Stevenson and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-4 at home. Southern Miss has a 4-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Owls are 4-4 in C-USA play. Rice is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Eagles and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson is averaging 14.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jaron Pierre, Jr. is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Max Fiedler is averaging 8.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Owls. Carl Pierre is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

