Pierre leads Rice against Charlotte after 21-point showing

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Charlotte 49ers (9-7, 2-2 C-USA) at Rice Owls (11-6, 4-2 C-USA)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces the Charlotte 49ers after Carl Pierre scored 21 points in Rice’s 77-69 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Owls have gone 7-1 in home games. Rice leads C-USA with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 5.9.

The 49ers are 2-2 in conference games. Charlotte is ninth in C-USA scoring 70.2 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiedler is averaging 8.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Owls. Pierre is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Jahmir Young is averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the 49ers. Robert Braswell is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

