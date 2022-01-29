Pierre, Olivari carry Rice past Southern Miss 76-62

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Quincy Olivari scored 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds and Max Fiedler scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Owls defeated Southern Miss 76-62 on Saturday.

Carl Pierre scored 17 points, Travis Evee 14 and Chris Mullins had 11 for the Owls (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA) who ended their two-game losing streak.

Jaron Pierre Jr. scored a career-high 29 points and Tyler Stevenson added 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-14, 1-6).

___

___

