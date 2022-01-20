Trending:
Pierre scores 21 to lead Rice over Old Dominion 77-69

January 20, 2022 9:53 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Carl Pierre had 21 points as Rice topped Old Dominion 77-69 on Thursday night.

Pierre shot 7 for 10 on 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds. Travis Evee had 14 points and six assists for Rice (11-6, 4-2 Conference USA), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Quincy Olivari and Mylyjael Poteat added 11 points apiece.

C.J. Keyser had 21 points for the Monarchs (7-10, 2-2). Austin Trice added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kalu Ezikpe had 11 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

