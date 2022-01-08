Pistons beat Magic 97-92 in matchup of NBA’s 2 worst teams

DETROIT (AP) — Trey Lyles scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and the Detroit Pistons won for the third time in five games, beating the Orlando Magic 97-92 on Saturday night in a matchup of the NBA’s two worst teams.

After ending last year with 18 losses in 19 games, the Pistons have beaten San Antonio, Milwaukee and the Magic since New Year’s Day. They improved to 8-30.

Hamadou Diallo added 17 points, and Saddiq Bey had 16 points. Lyles also had 13 rebounds.

Gary Harris had a season-high 28 points for the Magic. They have lost eight straight to fall to 7-33.

Lyles scored eight points in the first 2:27 of the fourth to put Detroit up 81-75.

Harris’ layup brought Orlando to 86-85 with 5:35 left, but Cory Joseph responded with a 3-pointer. Diallo missed a dunk that could have put the Pistons up 95-90 with 1:10 left, and Terrance Ross made it 93-92 with two free throws at the other end.

Diallo had a dunk on the next possession, restoring Detroit’s three-point lead, and Ross missed at the basket.

Cade Cunningham missed a 3-pointer with eight seconds left, but Cole Anthony missed a tying 3-pointer before Joseph hit two free throws to clinch it.

TIP INS

Magic: Harris, who played at Michigan State, had never scored more than 13 points against the Pistons.

Pistons: Detroit’s 31-26 lead after 12 minutes was the first time it had led at the end of the first quarter since Dec. 10 in New Orleans.

UP NEXT:

Magic: Host Washington on Sunday night.

Pistons: Host Utah on Monday night.

