Pittsburgh 26, Cleveland 14

|Cleveland
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—
|14
|Pittsburgh
|0
|10
|3
|13
|—
|26
Second Quarter
Pit_Di.Johnson 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:39.
Pit_FG Boswell 22, 3:02.
Third Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 30, 8:20.
Cle_Njoku 3 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :56.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 50, 9:46.
Pit_FG Boswell 48, 5:48.
Cle_Bryant 1 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 1:10.
Pit_Na.Harris 37 run (Boswell kick), :51.
___
|
|Cle
|Pit
|First downs
|15
|20
|Total Net Yards
|232
|299
|Rushes-yards
|20-93
|31-190
|Passing
|139
|109
|Punt Returns
|4-29
|5-44
|Kickoff Returns
|6-140
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-1
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-38-2
|24-46-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|9-46
|2-14
|Punts
|8-42.75
|5-48.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-77
|5-51
|Time of Possession
|25:05
|34:55
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 12-58, Mayfield 2-16, D.Johnson 5-13, Landry 1-6. Pittsburgh, Harris 28-188, Snell 1-2, D.Watt 1-1, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 16-38-2-185. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 24-46-1-123.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 4-43, Njoku 4-28, Peoples-Jones 3-76, Hooper 2-28, Higgins 1-8, Bryant 1-1, D.Johnson 1-1. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 8-31, Freiermuth 5-22, McCloud 4-35, Harris 3-18, Claypool 3-17, Gentry 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments