Pittsburgh 26, Cleveland 14

Cleveland 0 0 7 7 — 14 Pittsburgh 0 10 3 13 — 26

Second Quarter

Pit_Di.Johnson 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:39.

Pit_FG Boswell 22, 3:02.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 30, 8:20.

Cle_Njoku 3 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :56.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 50, 9:46.

Pit_FG Boswell 48, 5:48.

Cle_Bryant 1 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 1:10.

Pit_Na.Harris 37 run (Boswell kick), :51.

Cle Pit First downs 15 20 Total Net Yards 232 299 Rushes-yards 20-93 31-190 Passing 139 109 Punt Returns 4-29 5-44 Kickoff Returns 6-140 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-1 2-0 Comp-Att-Int 16-38-2 24-46-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 9-46 2-14 Punts 8-42.75 5-48.8 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 10-77 5-51 Time of Possession 25:05 34:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 12-58, Mayfield 2-16, D.Johnson 5-13, Landry 1-6. Pittsburgh, Harris 28-188, Snell 1-2, D.Watt 1-1, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 16-38-2-185. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 24-46-1-123.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 4-43, Njoku 4-28, Peoples-Jones 3-76, Hooper 2-28, Higgins 1-8, Bryant 1-1, D.Johnson 1-1. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 8-31, Freiermuth 5-22, McCloud 4-35, Harris 3-18, Claypool 3-17, Gentry 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

